Velvet Couch Candle Co. owner enjoys hearing customers’ stories

BANGOR — Natasha Everson enjoys hearing people talk about their lives, in her part-time job as a bartender at the Robins Nest bar on French Island and in her Velvet Couch Candle Co. business.

Everson, who was raised near Bangor, makes soy candles in her home in that community. She figures that she made more than 2,000 candles last year, and mostly sold them craft shows and through the 16 area boutiques, other retail stores and salons that carry them.

She also has sold some through Velvet Couch’s Facebook page and plans to have a website by the end of February where they also can be purchased.

As her business grows, Everson also hopes to have a shop in some small community in the next few years, where she could both make and sell her candles.

“I like small towns,” Everson said of the possible location for that shop. “I think there’s a charm about them, and that really speaks to me and it’s just who I am. I’d like to keep it in a smaller town that’s close to my home.”

Everson left her other job, as a receptionist at a La Crosse pediatric dentistry practice, in October in order to devote more time to her candle business. But she still works at the Robins Nest.

“I love hearing people’s stories” at the Robins Nest and at craft shows, Everson said.

“I’ve always loved candles and I love everything about making them,” she said. “But I love connecting with people and making other people feel special or good about their day. I have so many wonderful customers with stories they tell that are touching. I enjoy meeting people and hearing what they have to say, and hearing how much joy my product brings to them.”

Everson, who is a single mother, got her start in candle making when she was looking for something extra to do while her now 4-year-old daughter Violet spends time with Violet’s father.

She bought a candle-making kit in May 2019 and found that she enjoyed that new hobby.

She gave some of her candles to friends at the bar where she was working. They told her things such as “When you’re ready to start selling them, let me know,” Everson said.

Everson sold her Velvet Couch Candle Co. candles at her first retail event – a craft show in September 2019 in Coon Valley.

She chose the Velvet Couch name because of a velvet couch that she had purchased before Violet was born. “I loved the couch, and I wanted the company name to resemble something that was important to me,” Everson said. “That was my favorite spot to be with (Violet), on that little couch.”

She later sold the velvet couch, but now has another couch.

“I have way too many scents,” Everson said, laughing, as she discussed the large variety of fragrances that she uses in her candles. By the time her website launches, she said, “I will have nine core scents that I make all of the time. I might have one more to make it 10, because I don’t like odd numbers. But I’ll also make seasonal scents.”

One of Velvet Couch’s biggest sellers is its New York, New York candle, made with black currant and absinthe fragrances.

Velvet Couch’s candles are eco-friendly and made with 100 percent soy wax, lead-free wicks and phthalate-free fragrance oils, Everson said.

