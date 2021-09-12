Verona-based Epic Systems launches new EpicShare website

In a step toward a greater online presence, Verona-based Epic Systems Corp. has unveiled a new website that’s a space for health care executives and the public to learn about the company’s software and share ideas.

EpicShare.org even has its own Twitter account, a first for the software giant. And it has already gained 148 followers and “thousands of subscribers” in its first few weeks after going live, said Leela Vaughn, Epic senior executive.

“We talk with CEOs of health care organizations all the time, and they often ask the question ‘How can we get the most out of the (Epic) system?’,” Vaughn said of what sparked the idea for the website. “We’ve been working on EpicShare for just about a year, and this is one of the things that came out of the early days of the pandemic.”

The website includes tabs such as “Perspectives,” “News Watch,” “Share & Learn,” as well as “Tips & Tricks” and even a “Hey Judy” section, where reclusive Epic founder and CEO Judy Faulkner posts reflections on her business philosophy.

One article shared under the Perspectives tab is titled “Chronic Disease: Moving from Reactive to Predictive Management,” in which a medical professional details how machine learning can help patients with ailments such as high blood pressure.