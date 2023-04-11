NEW YORK — Wall Street drifted through a muted day of trading Tuesday, with stocks and bonds making modest moves ahead of reports later in the week with the potential to move markets.
The S&P 500 had its smallest one-day move in more than a year, slipping 0.17 point, or less than 0.1%, to 4,108.94. Most of the stocks in the index rose, as did the Dow Jones Industrial Average, which gained 98.27, or 0.3%, to 33,684.79. The Nasdaq composite slipped 52.48, or 0.4%, to 12,031.88.
In the bond market the 10-year Treasury yield, which helps set rates for mortgages and other important loans, held firm at 3.42%. The two-year yield ticked up to to 4.02% from 4.01% late Monday.
The biggest immediate question for Wall Street has been whether the Federal Reserve will keep hiking interest rates in its attempt to get high inflation under control. It's already raised rates at a furious pace over the last year, enough to slow some areas of the economy and for strains to appear in the banking system.
That's why markets geared up for Wednesday's report on inflation. Economists expect it to show inflation slowed to 5.2% in March from 6% in February. That would mean continued progress since inflation peaked last summer, but it would also still be well above the Fed's 2% target.
A reading that's higher than expected likely would bolster traders' expectations that the Fed will raise rates by another quarter of a percentage point at its next meeting in May. Higher rates can undercut inflation but also raise the risk of a recession and hurt prices for stocks and other investments.
Still-high inflation is one of the reasons analysts expect this upcoming earnings reporting season to show the worst drop since the depths of the COVID-19 pandemic in 2020. A bunch of banks will help kick off the earnings reporting season when they tell investors on Friday how much they earned during the first three months of the year.
Investors say they're also hungry to hear what CEOs say about current and upcoming conditions. One fear is that banks in particular could pull back on their lending following all the turmoil in their sector, caused in part by the past year's swift leap in interest rates. That could further slow the economy and raise the risk of a recession.
In markets abroad, stocks rose modestly across much of Europe. In Asia, stocks jumped 1.4% in Seoul after the Bank of Korea left its policy interest rate unchanged for a second straight meeting. It’s one of many regional central banks now slowing or reversing rate increases due to signs of weakness in the economy.
How states increased jobs over the last 20 years
Over the past 20 years, the U.S. has weathered multiple major financial crises, natural disasters, and dramatic shifts in consumer behaviors. Yet the vast majority of states have managed to grow enough jobs to keep the nation's economy going.
The U.S. has added close to 21 million jobs since 2003, while the population has grown nearly twice that amount. Over that time, more than two dozen states have increased their employment by double-digit percentages.
Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the percentage change in jobs from the second quarter (Q2) 2003 to Q2 2022, breaking ties according to which state had more overall job gains. For additional context about the labor force and earnings, statistics were also gathered from BLS data on average weekly wages, unemployment, and labor force participation, and state population information from Census Bureau data.
The second quarter of 2022 marked the point at which most states had recovered all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic—the biggest shock to the U.S. workforce and economy since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Some states have seen high-wage jobs grow more quickly than others over the last two years, including North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, according to credit rating agency
Fitch Ratings.
Over the two decades studied for this ranking, workers 55 and older became an increasing
share of the national workforce, and a far larger proportion than younger workers. In fact, roughly all of the employment growth from 2000 to 2020 was driven by workers 60 years and older, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the bullish stock market of 2020-2021 pushed many older workers to
retire or depart the workforce. According to a study from the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, the pandemic added more than one million Americans to the retired population—but retirement was often preceded by a period of unemployment, meaning that many may have chosen to retire when they weren't able to find another job. Older Americans have also suffered the largest share of pandemic-related deaths.
A few states have seen near-stagnant job growth or an overall loss of jobs compared to 20 years ago, including West Virginia,
Louisiana, and Michigan. In West Virginia, economists at West Virginia University point to an overreliance on the coal export industry and low participation rate in the workforce as forces holding back economic growth. Only 1 in 2 adults in the state are working or looking for work.
Continue reading to see how states stack up regarding job increases over the last two decades.
#51. West Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: -2.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 685,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 672,100
- Percent population change since 2003: -2.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $573
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,013
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 55.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 55.2%
#50. Michigan
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 4.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: -0.1%
--- 2003 population: 10.0 million
--- 2022 population: 10.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $728
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,183
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
#49. Louisiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +1.5%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,067
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
#48. Vermont
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 297,800
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 297,700
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.7%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $609
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,135
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.6%
#47. Connecticut
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.1%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 3.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $874
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,458
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
#46. Ohio
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.8%
--- 2003 population: 11.4 million
--- 2022 population: 11.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $654
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,127
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.0%
#45. Rhode Island
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 482,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 488,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.1 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $671
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.4%
#44. Illinois
- Percent employment change since 2003: +3.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 6.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +0.2%
--- 2003 population: 12.6 million
--- 2022 population: 12.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $751
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,325
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
#42. Maine
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 605,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 637,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +6.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $569
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,086
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
#41. Wisconsin
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.5%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,097
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.4%
#40. Kansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.9%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $591
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,039
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.5%
#39. Pennsylvania
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.8%
--- 2003 population: 12.4 million
--- 2022 population: 13.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $689
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,252
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.7%
#38. Maryland
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $761
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,378
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 69.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.9%
#37. New Jersey
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.7%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 9.3 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $850
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,440
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.9%
#36. Missouri
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.7 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $639
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,106
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.0%
#35. Hawaii
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.5%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 569,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 612,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $635
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.8%
#34. Alaska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 305,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 329,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,237
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.1%
#33. Indiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.3%
--- 2003 population: 6.2 million
--- 2022 population: 6.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $623
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,083
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.1%
#32. New Mexico
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 755,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 822,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.6%
--- 2003 population: 1.9 million
--- 2022 population: 2.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,040
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 63.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 56.9%
#31. Iowa
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.9 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $572
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,057
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 67.8%
#30. Kentucky
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.6%
--- 2003 population: 4.1 million
--- 2022 population: 4.5 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $608
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,070
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 58.1%
#29. New Hampshire
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 614,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 671,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $692
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,349
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.6%
#28. Minnesota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 5.1 million
--- 2022 population: 5.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,289
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 75.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.5%
#27. Alabama
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.7%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $602
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,069
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.2%
#26. Arkansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +10.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +11.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 3.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $546
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $997
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.0%
#25. Wyoming
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 252,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 280,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.5 million
--- 2022 population: 0.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $563
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,048
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
#24. Nebraska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 887,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 988,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $565
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,060
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 74.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 70.0%
#23. Delaware
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 408,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 456,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +24.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $748
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
#22. New York
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 8.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 9.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.6%
--- 2003 population: 19.2 million
--- 2022 population: 19.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $851
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,587
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
#21. Massachusetts
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.7%
--- 2003 population: 6.4 million
--- 2022 population: 7.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $849
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,637
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.0%
#20. Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +17.9%
--- 2003 population: 7.4 million
--- 2022 population: 8.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $719
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,316
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.9%
#19. Washington DC
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 651,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 747,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +18.2%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $1,150
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $2,139
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 5.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 72.9%
#18. Oklahoma
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +14.7%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $566
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,016
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.7%
#17. California
- Percent employment change since 2003: +18.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 15.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 17.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.7%
--- 2003 population: 35.3 million
--- 2022 population: 39.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $790
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,572
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
#16. Tennessee
- Percent employment change since 2003: +20.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +20.6%
--- 2003 population: 5.8 million
--- 2022 population: 7.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
#13. Georgia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +26.6%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 10.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $684
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,221
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.3%
#12. Oregon
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +19.5%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $651
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,253
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 8.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
#11. Montana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +24.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 404,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 504,800
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.9 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $521
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,028
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.6%
#10. North Carolina
- Percent employment change since 2003: +25.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.0%
--- 2003 population: 8.4 million
--- 2022 population: 10.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $621
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,160
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.5%
#8. North Dakota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +30.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 319,100
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 416,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.0%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $516
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,131
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 3.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.3%
#6. Colorado
- Percent employment change since 2003: +32.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +29.0%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $724
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,361
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.5%
#4. Nevada
- Percent employment change since 2003: +35.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.5 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +41.3%
--- 2003 population: 2.2 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $658
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,163
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.2%
#3. Idaho
- Percent employment change since 2003: +39.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 590,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 824,200
- Percent population change since 2003: +42.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.4 million
--- 2022 population: 1.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $538
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,009
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
#2. Texas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +42.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 9.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 13.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +36.3%
--- 2003 population: 22.0 million
--- 2022 population: 30.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $686
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,284
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.8%
#1. Utah
- Percent employment change since 2003: +56.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.0 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +43.2%
--- 2003 population: 2.4 million
--- 2022 population: 3.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $588
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,137
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.1%
This story originally appeared on Swyft Filings and was produced and distributed in partnership with Stacker Studio.
