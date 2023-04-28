NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out a winning April with gains Friday after more companies said their profits at the start of the year weren't as bad as expected.

The S&P 500 rose 34.13, or 0.8%, to 4,169.48. Despite some sharp swings this week, it still clinched a second straight winning month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 272.00, or 0.8%, to 34,098.16, and the Nasdaq composite gained 84.35, or 0.7%, to 12,226.58.

Exxon Mobil did some of the market's heavier lifting after it rose 1.3%. It reported stronger-than-forecast profit and revenue for the latest quarter.

Intel gained 4% after reporting a milder loss than expected and stronger revenue for the latest quarter. Mondelez International, the food giant behind Oreo and Ritz, rose 3.9% after topping Wall Street's estimates. It also raised its forecast for revenue and earnings over the full year.

They helped to offset a 4% drop for Amazon, which weighed heavily on the market despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. Analysts pointed to a slowdown in revenue growth at its AWS cloud computing business.

Snap tumbled 17% after its revenue for the latest quarter fell short of forecasts. Pinterest also fell sharply, down 15.7%, despite reporting stronger results than expected. Analysts pointed to its growth forecast for the current quarter, which looked more tepid than expected.

Most companies so far this reporting season have beaten expectations. However, Wall Street is worried that continued weakness could lead to a third straight drop in earnings for S&P 500 companies in the second quarter of the year.

Recent economic reports kept expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next week as it tries to cool the economy to tamp down high inflation. A report Friday said the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use came in close to expectations for March, but remains well above the target.

The Fed raised its key overnight interest rate to its highest level since 2007, up from its record low, following a barrage of hikes since early last year. That slowed the economy's growth down to an estimated 1.1% annual rate at the start of this year.

It also caused cracks in the banking system. First Republic Bank's stock roughly halved on Tuesday after it gave details about how much in deposits its customers have yanked; its stock tumbled again Friday and is down 97.1% for the year so far.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.43% from 3.52% late Thursday. The two-year yield fell to 4.02% from 4.08%.

Abroad, stock indexes were mixed in Europe and mostly higher across Asia.

