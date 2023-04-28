NEW YORK — Wall Street closed out a winning April with gains Friday after more companies said their profits at the start of the year weren't as bad as expected.
The S&P 500 rose 34.13, or 0.8%, to 4,169.48. Despite some sharp swings this week, it still clinched a second straight winning month. The Dow Jones Industrial Average climbed 272.00, or 0.8%, to 34,098.16, and the Nasdaq composite gained 84.35, or 0.7%, to 12,226.58.
Exxon Mobil did some of the market's heavier lifting after it rose 1.3%. It reported stronger-than-forecast profit and revenue for the latest quarter.
Intel gained 4% after reporting a milder loss than expected and stronger revenue for the latest quarter. Mondelez International, the food giant behind Oreo and Ritz, rose 3.9% after topping Wall Street's estimates. It also raised its forecast for revenue and earnings over the full year.
They helped to offset a 4% drop for Amazon, which weighed heavily on the market despite reporting stronger profit and revenue for the latest quarter than expected. Analysts pointed to a slowdown in revenue growth at its AWS cloud computing business.
Snap tumbled 17% after its revenue for the latest quarter fell short of forecasts. Pinterest also fell sharply, down 15.7%, despite reporting stronger results than expected. Analysts pointed to its growth forecast for the current quarter, which looked more tepid than expected.
Most companies so far this reporting season have beaten expectations. However, Wall Street is worried that continued weakness could lead to a third straight drop in earnings for S&P 500 companies in the second quarter of the year.
Recent economic reports kept expectations that the Federal Reserve will raise interest rates again next week as it tries to cool the economy to tamp down high inflation. A report Friday said the inflation measure the Fed prefers to use came in close to expectations for March, but remains well above the target.
The Fed raised its key overnight interest rate to its highest level since 2007, up from its record low, following a barrage of hikes since early last year. That slowed the economy's growth down to an estimated 1.1% annual rate at the start of this year.
It also caused cracks in the banking system. First Republic Bank's stock roughly halved on Tuesday after it gave details about how much in deposits its customers have yanked; its stock tumbled again Friday and is down 97.1% for the year so far.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury fell to 3.43% from 3.52% late Thursday. The two-year yield fell to 4.02% from 4.08%.
Abroad, stock indexes were mixed in Europe and mostly higher across Asia.
How states increased jobs over the last 20 years
Over the past 20 years, the U.S. has weathered multiple major financial crises, natural disasters, and dramatic shifts in consumer behaviors. Yet the vast majority of states have managed to grow enough jobs to keep the nation's economy going.
The U.S. has added close to 21 million jobs since 2003, while the population has grown nearly twice that amount. Over that time, more than two dozen states have increased their employment by double-digit percentages.
Swyft Filings used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank all 50 states and Washington D.C. by the percentage change in jobs from the second quarter (Q2) 2003 to Q2 2022, breaking ties according to which state had more overall job gains. For additional context about the labor force and earnings, statistics were also gathered from BLS data on average weekly wages, unemployment, and labor force participation, and state population information from Census Bureau data.
The second quarter of 2022 marked the point at which most states had recovered all of the jobs lost during the COVID-19 pandemic—the biggest shock to the U.S. workforce and economy since the 2007-2008 financial crisis. Some states have seen high-wage jobs grow more quickly than others over the last two years, including North Carolina, Florida, and Texas, according to credit rating agency
Fitch Ratings.
Over the two decades studied for this ranking, workers 55 and older became an increasing
share of the national workforce, and a far larger proportion than younger workers. In fact, roughly all of the employment growth from 2000 to 2020 was driven by workers 60 years and older, according to the Federal Reserve Bank of St. Louis.
However, the COVID-19 pandemic and the bullish stock market of 2020-2021 pushed many older workers to
retire or depart the workforce. According to a study from the Schwartz Center for Economic Policy Analysis, the pandemic added more than one million Americans to the retired population—but retirement was often preceded by a period of unemployment, meaning that many may have chosen to retire when they weren't able to find another job. Older Americans have also suffered the largest share of pandemic-related deaths.
A few states have seen near-stagnant job growth or an overall loss of jobs compared to 20 years ago, including West Virginia,
Louisiana, and Michigan. In West Virginia, economists at West Virginia University point to an overreliance on the coal export industry and low participation rate in the workforce as forces holding back economic growth. Only 1 in 2 adults in the state are working or looking for work.
Continue reading to see how states stack up regarding job increases over the last two decades.
#51. West Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: -2.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 685,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 672,100
- Percent population change since 2003: -2.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $573
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,013
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 55.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 55.2%
#50. Michigan
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 4.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: -0.1%
--- 2003 population: 10.0 million
--- 2022 population: 10.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $728
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,183
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
#49. Louisiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: -1.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +1.5%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,067
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 61.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
#48. Vermont
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 297,800
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 297,700
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.7%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $609
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,135
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.6%
#47. Connecticut
- Percent employment change since 2003: +0.1%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.1%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 3.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $874
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,458
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
#46. Ohio
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.8%
--- 2003 population: 11.4 million
--- 2022 population: 11.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $654
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,127
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.0%
#45. Rhode Island
- Percent employment change since 2003: +1.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 482,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 488,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.1 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $671
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.4%
#44. Illinois
- Percent employment change since 2003: +3.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 6.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +0.2%
--- 2003 population: 12.6 million
--- 2022 population: 12.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $751
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,325
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 64.6%
#42. Maine
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 605,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 637,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +6.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $569
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,086
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 59.0%
#41. Wisconsin
- Percent employment change since 2003: +5.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.5%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,097
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.4%
#40. Kansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.4 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.9%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $591
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,039
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.5%
#39. Pennsylvania
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 5.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 5.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +4.8%
--- 2003 population: 12.4 million
--- 2022 population: 13.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $689
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,252
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.7%
#38. Maryland
- Percent employment change since 2003: +6.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.5 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $761
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,378
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 69.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.9%
#37. New Jersey
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.9 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +7.7%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 9.3 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $850
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,440
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.9%
#36. Missouri
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.2%
--- 2003 population: 5.7 million
--- 2022 population: 6.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $639
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,106
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.0%
#35. Hawaii
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.5%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 569,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 612,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.1%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $635
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 65.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.8%
#34. Alaska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +7.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 305,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 329,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,237
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.1%
#33. Indiana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.3%
--- 2003 population: 6.2 million
--- 2022 population: 6.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $623
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,083
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.1%
#32. New Mexico
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 755,200
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 822,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.6%
--- 2003 population: 1.9 million
--- 2022 population: 2.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $579
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,040
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 63.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 56.9%
#31. Iowa
- Percent employment change since 2003: +8.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.9 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $572
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,057
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 67.8%
#30. Kentucky
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.6%
--- 2003 population: 4.1 million
--- 2022 population: 4.5 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $608
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,070
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 58.1%
#29. New Hampshire
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 614,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 671,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +9.0%
--- 2003 population: 1.3 million
--- 2022 population: 1.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $692
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,349
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 65.6%
#28. Minnesota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.1%
--- 2003 population: 5.1 million
--- 2022 population: 5.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $723
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,289
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 75.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.5%
#27. Alabama
- Percent employment change since 2003: +9.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +12.7%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $602
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,069
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.1%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.2%
#26. Arkansas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +10.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +11.8%
--- 2003 population: 2.7 million
--- 2022 population: 3.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $546
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $997
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 57.0%
#25. Wyoming
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 252,700
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 280,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +15.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.5 million
--- 2022 population: 0.6 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $563
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,048
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
#24. Nebraska
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 887,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 988,500
- Percent population change since 2003: +13.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.7 million
--- 2022 population: 2.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $565
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,060
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 1.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 74.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 70.0%
#23. Delaware
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 408,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 456,400
- Percent population change since 2003: +24.5%
--- 2003 population: 0.8 million
--- 2022 population: 1.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $748
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,227
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
#22. New York
- Percent employment change since 2003: +11.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 8.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 9.3 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +2.6%
--- 2003 population: 19.2 million
--- 2022 population: 19.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $851
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,587
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 62.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.1%
#21. Massachusetts
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.2 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +8.7%
--- 2003 population: 6.4 million
--- 2022 population: 7.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $849
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,637
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 66.0%
#20. Virginia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.5 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +17.9%
--- 2003 population: 7.4 million
--- 2022 population: 8.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $719
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,316
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.9%
#19. Washington DC
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 651,600
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 747,600
- Percent population change since 2003: +18.2%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $1,150
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $2,139
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 5.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 72.9%
#18. Oklahoma
- Percent employment change since 2003: +14.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.4 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +14.7%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $566
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,016
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.7%
#17. California
- Percent employment change since 2003: +18.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 15.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 17.9 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +10.7%
--- 2003 population: 35.3 million
--- 2022 population: 39.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $790
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,572
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 7.0%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
#16. Tennessee
- Percent employment change since 2003: +20.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 3.2 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +20.6%
--- 2003 population: 5.8 million
--- 2022 population: 7.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $628
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,152
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.3%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 64.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 61.2%
#13. Georgia
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.2%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.8 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +26.6%
--- 2003 population: 8.6 million
--- 2022 population: 10.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $684
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,221
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.9%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.3%
#12. Oregon
- Percent employment change since 2003: +23.3%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.6 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.0 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +19.5%
--- 2003 population: 3.5 million
--- 2022 population: 4.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $651
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,253
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 8.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.5%
#11. Montana
- Percent employment change since 2003: +24.7%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 404,900
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 504,800
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.1%
--- 2003 population: 0.9 million
--- 2022 population: 1.1 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $521
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,028
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 4.8%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.6%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 66.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.6%
#10. North Carolina
- Percent employment change since 2003: +25.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 3.7 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 4.7 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +27.0%
--- 2003 population: 8.4 million
--- 2022 population: 10.7 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $621
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,160
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 67.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.5%
#8. North Dakota
- Percent employment change since 2003: +30.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 319,100
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 416,900
- Percent population change since 2003: +22.0%
--- 2003 population: 0.6 million
--- 2022 population: 0.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $516
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,131
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 3.5%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 71.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.3%
#6. Colorado
- Percent employment change since 2003: +32.4%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 2.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 2.8 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +29.0%
--- 2003 population: 4.5 million
--- 2022 population: 5.8 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $724
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,361
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.3%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 3.4%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 72.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 69.5%
#4. Nevada
- Percent employment change since 2003: +35.8%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.1 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.5 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +41.3%
--- 2003 population: 2.2 million
--- 2022 population: 3.2 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $658
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,163
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.4%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.7%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 60.2%
#3. Idaho
- Percent employment change since 2003: +39.6%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 590,500
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 824,200
- Percent population change since 2003: +42.2%
--- 2003 population: 1.4 million
--- 2022 population: 1.9 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $538
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,009
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.7%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.5%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 62.5%
#2. Texas
- Percent employment change since 2003: +42.0%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 9.3 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 13.1 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +36.3%
--- 2003 population: 22.0 million
--- 2022 population: 30.0 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $686
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,284
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 6.9%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 4.1%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 68.2%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 63.8%
#1. Utah
- Percent employment change since 2003: +56.9%
--- Employment, Q2 2003: 1.0 million
--- Employment, Q2 2022: 1.6 million
- Percent population change since 2003: +43.2%
--- 2003 population: 2.4 million
--- 2022 population: 3.4 million
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2003: $588
- Average weekly wages, Q2 2022: $1,137
- Unemployment rate, June 2003: 5.6%
- Unemployment rate, June 2022: 2.0%
- Labor force participation rate, 2003: 70.8%
- Labor force participation rate, 2022: 68.1%
