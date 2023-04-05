NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street mostly slipped Wednesday following the latest signals that the U.S. economy is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates.
The S&P 500 dipped 10.22 points, or 0.2%, to 4,090.38 a day after it broke a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.34, or 0.2%, to 33,482.72, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 129.47, or 1.1%, to 11,996.86.
Yields also fell in the bond market following weaker-than-expected reports on the health of U.S. services industries and the job market. They're the latest signs that the economy is losing momentum following the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates in a bid to get inflation under control.
One report from the Institute for Supply Management said growth in the U.S. services sector slowed last month by more than economists expected, as the pace of new orders cooled. A separate report suggested private employers added 145,000 jobs in March, down sharply from February's 261,000. Perhaps more importantly for markets, pay raises also weakened for workers, according to the ADP Research Institute.
ADP's private payroll report could offer a preview of what Friday's more comprehensive jobs report from the U.S. government will show. Economists expect it to say employers added 240,000 jobs last month, down from 311,000 in February.
People walk March 21 by the front of the New York Stock Exchange in New York.
Peter Morgan, Associated Press
Other reports on the economy this week also came in weaker than expected, including readings on the number of job openings across the country and the health of the manufacturing sector.
The hope is that the Fed can slow the economy and job market just enough to stamp out high inflation but not so much that it causes a recession. A slower job market could offer the Fed reason to pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting in May.
Still, the Fed said it doesn't expect to cut rates this year. Inflation remains high and other central banks around the world are staying aggressive to fight it.
On Wall Street, the majority of stocks fell within the S&P 500, but many of the moves were modest.
Johnson & Johnson rose 4.5% after it proposed to pay nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby powder containing talc caused cancer, one of the biggest drivers of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gain for Wednesday.
In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 3.30% from 3.34% late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which tends to move more on expectations for the Fed, slipped to 3.80% from 3.82%.
Gold held relatively steady and dipped $2.60 to settle at $2,035.60 per ounce. It's up more than 11% so far this year.
Industries that laid off the most workers in January
World economies have been left in disarray after the COVID-19 pandemic shocked supply chains and deeply affected the global workforce. And the U.S. has been no exception.
As
financial rescue efforts fade into the background, the U.S. economy is facing dual crises of stubbornly persistent inflation and uncertainty about a looming downturn stemming from central banks' own prescription for combatting inflation—higher interest rates.
Companies spent 2022 pulling back on spending and new hires, moving forward cautiously. Nationwide, about 1.7 million people were laid off or fired in January 2023. That's up about 16% from December 2022 and about 20% from January 2022.
Stacker used Bureau of Labor Statistics data to rank 19 major industries by the number of layoffs they had in January 2023. The analysis uses seasonally adjusted data. Numbers for the month are preliminary and may be updated.
Canva
#18. Mining and logging (tie)
- January 2023 layoffs: 5,000
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: -2,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.8% (Rank: #11)
--- Change from prior month: +0.1 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: -0.4 percentage points
The mining and logging industry includes oil and gas workers as well as workers who cut timber and produce wood for residential construction. The logging industry has faced an
unseasonably warm winter in some parts of the U.S. as well as rising costs, which business leaders have cited as the reason for workforce cuts.
The salaries of oil and gas industry CEOs have climbed while they continue to cut their workforce,
claiming to Congress at one point last year that record retail gas prices were a result of a labor shortage. The largest companies by market capitalization in the sector have enjoyed record profits in recent years and paid shareholders handsomely.
Canva
#18. Federal government (tie)
- January 2023 layoffs: 5,000
--- Change from prior month: -5,000
--- Change from January 2022: -2,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.2% (Rank: #19)
--- Change from prior month: -0.1 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: No change
The federal government represents around 6% of all jobs in the country including the military, the departments of labor, education, and justice, and other federal agencies—as well as the U.S. Postal Service. The size of the federal government's payroll has
"significantly" decreased over the last 50 years, according to the nonpartisan Brookings Institution.
create jobs 51 // Shutterstock
#17. Finance and insurance
- January 2023 layoffs: 22,000
--- Change from prior month: +3,000
--- Change from January 2022: +1,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.3% (Rank: #18)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: No change
Finance and insurance companies enjoyed an employment boom in recent years, spurred by the onset of the pandemic. Americans cooped up in their apartments and houses leapt at the chance to secure larger homes for themselves at historically low interest rates. In today's higher interest rate environment, these firms may find themselves poorly equipped to keep all of their workers on payroll. On the other hand, Americans have
continued to borrow at surprising rates as inflation eats into their bottom lines.
Canva
#16. Educational services
- January 2023 layoffs: 28,000
--- Change from prior month: -1,000
--- Change from January 2022: +4,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.7% (Rank: #12)
--- Change from prior month: -0.1 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.1 percentage points
The nation's educational services industry comprises elementary and secondary school teachers as well college professors and nontraditional educators like online tutors. Colleges have struggled with a decline in overall enrollment since the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic, and some in the industry
fear some institutions may downsize.
Canva
#15. Real estate and rental and leasing
- January 2023 layoffs: 31,000
--- Change from prior month: +13,000
--- Change from January 2022: +19,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.3% (Rank: #6)
--- Change from prior month: +0.5 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.8 percentage points
The real estate industry was among the first to feel the effects of rising interest rates as the Federal Reserve began its attempts to control inflation in 2022. Thousands of real estate agents and brokers
have lost their jobs since rates began increasing and inventory has remained squeezed.
rawpixel.com // Shutterstock
#14. Other services
- January 2023 layoffs: 41,000
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: -18,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.7% (Rank: #12)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: -0.4 percentage points
The so-called "other services" category of American industry includes service-oriented jobs that don't fit neatly into any other category. It includes jobs like equipment repair, religious work, and end-of-life care, according to the
Bureau of Labor Statistics.
Canva
#13. State and local government education
- January 2023 layoffs: 45,000
--- Change from prior month: +8,000
--- Change from January 2022: +13,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.4% (Rank: #17)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: +0.1 percentage points
Public school teachers are represented in the state and local government education sector, a field that has struggled to attract and retain teachers over the last decade as public school funding has dried up. Record inflation has made teaching wages
close to unlivable in some places as conservative elected officials have slashed public education funding. Public schools may be forced to cut teachers in the event that costs rise to unmanageable levels.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#11. State and local government, excluding education (tie)
- January 2023 layoffs: 47,000
--- Change from prior month: -3,000
--- Change from January 2022: +12,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.5% (Rank: #15)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: +0.1 percentage points
State and local governments feared that the U.S. could face a shortfall of tax revenue when the COVID-19 pandemic began. Record federal rescue funds kept Americans spending, however, and put ample money back into some state tax coffers. Other states are just now feeling tax revenues bounce back, leading to
proposals to pass the savings on to voters in the form of tax cuts in some places.
Jacob Lund // Shutterstock
#11. Information (tie)
- January 2023 layoffs: 47,000
--- Change from prior month: +1,000
--- Change from January 2022: -14,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.5% (Rank: #5)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: -0.5 percentage points
The information industry includes those working in media, which took a haircut in 2022 as corporate media outlets cut their head counts, citing uncertainty about the future of the economy. Interest in media, and with it ad dollars,
spiked during the Trump administration as Americans tuned into cable news and visited news websites to keep up with two impeachments and near-weekly scandals.
Canva
#10. Nondurable goods manufacturing
- January 2023 layoffs: 55,000
--- Change from prior month: +11,000
--- Change from January 2022: +7,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.1% (Rank: #7)
--- Change from prior month: +0.2 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.1 percentage points
The phrase "nondurable goods" is a fancy way of saying any item you can purchase that will go bad if left on a shelf for too long, or will only provide the consumer with a single use before it's gone. These items include food and cleaning products or even cigarettes. Americans working in nondurable goods manufacturing might work for a food processor like Frito-Lay or a makeup brand.
Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock
#9. Durable goods manufacturing
- January 2023 layoffs: 57,000
--- Change from prior month: +3,000
--- Change from January 2022: -13,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.7% (Rank: #12)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: -0.2 percentage points
Durable goods include any item you purchase that gets reused over time and does not expire. These can be plastic storage bins, children's toys, and even technology like smartphones. Manufacturing of durable goods saw a boom in the first two years of the pandemic as consumers spent their incomes on the only things they could safely enjoy from their homes. Some of those manufacturers have had to scale back head counts as consumer demand has dropped off in the goods-producing sector and moved into services.
Canva
#7. Wholesale trade
- January 2023 layoffs: 62,000
--- Change from prior month: +3,000
--- Change from January 2022: +25,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.0% (Rank: #8)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: +0.4 percentage points
Wholesale trade companies are intermediaries that don't necessarily advertise their business to consumers. They operate in the background, buying inventory from manufacturers and reselling it to retailers. An American working in wholesale may be employed by Costco or a medical wholesaler like McKesson.
Canva
#6. Health care and social assistance
- January 2023 layoffs: 112,000
--- Change from prior month: -8,000
--- Change from January 2022: -22,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.5% (Rank: #15)
--- Change from prior month: -0.1 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: -0.2 percentage points
The health care and social assistance sector is experiencing rising demand for its services as Americans continue to get older and live longer on average. The pandemic exhausted health care workers and accelerated
the shift from in-hospital care to home care for elderly patients. While medical care costs have risen with inflation, the health care industry is also at a crisis point trying to attract enough new nurses to care for Americans.
Canva
#5. Transportation, warehousing, and utilities
- January 2023 layoffs: 123,000
--- Change from prior month: +16,000
--- Change from January 2022: +52,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.7% (Rank: #4)
--- Change from prior month: +0.2 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.7 percentage points
The transportation warehousing and utilities industry encompasses the massive supply chain in the U.S., which experienced unending hiccups and shocks throughout the last several years. Freight shipping companies have laid off staff over the last year,
citing difficult economic conditions that have tamped down demand.
Canva
#4. Retail trade
- January 2023 layoffs: 137,000
--- Change from prior month: -1,000
--- Change from January 2022: -1,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 0.9% (Rank: #10)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: No change
Retail trade is one of the largest employers in the country and includes employees at companies like Target and Kroger brand grocery stores. Workers in these industries have faced some of the most difficult working conditions as they served customers through the dangers of the COVID-19 pandemic. This year, companies like
Walmart and Nordstrom have announced cuts to their workforces.
Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock
#3. Accommodation and food services
- January 2023 layoffs: 139,000
--- Change from prior month: -2,000
--- Change from January 2022: +20,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 1.0% (Rank: #8)
--- Change from prior month: No change
--- Change from January 2022: +0.1 percentage points
The accommodation and food services industry comprises hotels, motels, full-service restaurants, and fast food chains that employ tens of millions of Americans. These leisure services struggled in the first two years of the pandemic as Americans pulled back on activities that they felt could expose them to COVID-19.
Canva
#2. Construction
- January 2023 layoffs: 172,000
--- Change from prior month: +6,000
--- Change from January 2022: +32,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 2.2% (Rank: #3)
--- Change from prior month: +0.1 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.4 percentage points
The construction industry suffered a crippling pause at the start of the pandemic that resulted in a shock to home inventory. But as the pandemic progressed, so too did new home, multifamily, and commercial construction. With vaccines now widely available, pressure will come from higher interest rates driving down demand for new homes.
Canva
#1. Professional and business services
- January 2023 layoffs: 528,000
--- Change from prior month: +190,000
--- Change from January 2022: +207,000
- January 2023 layoff rate: 2.3% (Rank: #2)
--- Change from prior month: +0.8 percentage points
--- Change from January 2022: +0.9 percentage points
The professional and business services industry comprises attorneys, marketing, accountants, and other professionals who support businesses in mostly white-collar positions. Many of these positions have been safe over the past three years as demand from consumers remained hot and companies seemingly couldn't find enough workers to fill jobs. But interest-rate hikes and bank failures may spell trouble.
Canva
