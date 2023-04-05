NEW YORK — Stocks on Wall Street mostly slipped Wednesday following the latest signals that the U.S. economy is slowing under the weight of much higher interest rates.

The S&P 500 dipped 10.22 points, or 0.2%, to 4,090.38 a day after it broke a four-day winning streak. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 80.34, or 0.2%, to 33,482.72, and the Nasdaq composite dropped 129.47, or 1.1%, to 11,996.86.

Yields also fell in the bond market following weaker-than-expected reports on the health of U.S. services industries and the job market. They're the latest signs that the economy is losing momentum following the Federal Reserve hiking interest rates in a bid to get inflation under control.

One report from the Institute for Supply Management said growth in the U.S. services sector slowed last month by more than economists expected, as the pace of new orders cooled. A separate report suggested private employers added 145,000 jobs in March, down sharply from February's 261,000. Perhaps more importantly for markets, pay raises also weakened for workers, according to the ADP Research Institute.

ADP's private payroll report could offer a preview of what Friday's more comprehensive jobs report from the U.S. government will show. Economists expect it to say employers added 240,000 jobs last month, down from 311,000 in February.

Other reports on the economy this week also came in weaker than expected, including readings on the number of job openings across the country and the health of the manufacturing sector.

The hope is that the Fed can slow the economy and job market just enough to stamp out high inflation but not so much that it causes a recession. A slower job market could offer the Fed reason to pause interest rate hikes at its next meeting in May.

Still, the Fed said it doesn't expect to cut rates this year. Inflation remains high and other central banks around the world are staying aggressive to fight it.

On Wall Street, the majority of stocks fell within the S&P 500, but many of the moves were modest.

Johnson & Johnson rose 4.5% after it proposed to pay nearly $9 billion to cover allegations that its baby powder containing talc caused cancer, one of the biggest drivers of the Dow Jones Industrial Average's gain for Wednesday.

In the bond market, the yield on the 10-year Treasury dipped to 3.30% from 3.34% late Tuesday. The two-year yield, which tends to move more on expectations for the Fed, slipped to 3.80% from 3.82%.

Gold held relatively steady and dipped $2.60 to settle at $2,035.60 per ounce. It's up more than 11% so far this year.

