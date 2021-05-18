Walmart sales still strong as pandemic eases, stimulus helps

NEW YORK (AP) — Walmart raised its annual earnings forecast on Tuesday after delivering better-than-expected results in the first quarter that showed shoppers, flush with U.S. stimulus payments, splurged on clothing, as well as lawn and garden items.

Sales at stores opened at least a year rose 6%, slowing from the 8.6% increase during the fiscal fourth quarter. But it topped last year's 10% spike when Walmart turned into a pandemic lifeline for millions of people. Online sales rose 37%, down from 69% during the fourth quarter.

“Our optimism is higher than it was at the beginning of the year," said CEO Doug McMillon. “In the U.S., customers clearly want to get out and shop.”

McMillon said government stimulus money boosted sales and there is a lot of pent-up demand as the nation emerges from the pandemic. As people go out more, Walmart said that sales of travel items and teeth whitener are popping as shoppers take their masks off. The company also said that transactions in its stores were up for the first time in a year.

Shares rose nearly 4%, or $5.37, to $144.78 in morning trading.