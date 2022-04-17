WATCH NOW: 6-11 Crystals expands at new downtown La Crosse location

Kristi Nystrom is glad to have much more space for her 6-11 Crystals LLC store, and to help bring additional life to Fifth Avenue in downtown La Crosse.

She opened her store on March 27 in its new location in the Scenic Center building at 115 Fifth Ave. S., a year after it had opened in Eagle Bluff Plaza on the North Side of La Crosse. It’s still a rock and healing crystals shop as well as a metaphysical shop, she said, with merchandise that includes such things as cards, books, candles, oils, herbs, stickers, incense, journals, tapestries, salt lamps, handmade soaps, pottery and jewelry.

Nystrom, who also goes by her nickname of Kiki, said she has more than doubled the amount of space devoted to the creations of local artists. The store carries the works of more than 20 local artists and has room to add more, she said.

Her new location also has a classroom for classes on such things as healing crystals and intuitive tarot reading. “It’s also available to rent to people who might want to teach a class or use the space for a meeting,” Nystrom said.

The store also offers energy healing services. And a woman who does Thai-style massage therapy will begin offering that at the store starting in June.

Nystrom said 6-11 Crystals carries much more merchandise with its move to the new downtown location. It had outgrown its previous space on the city’s North Side.

“I love the downtown location,” she said. “I feel our downtown is very unusual for a small city this size” because it is so vibrant, she added.

And businesses have been opening along and near Fifth Avenue, an area where a number of department stores were until Valley View Mall opened in 1980. The Scenic Center building was occupied by the J.C. Penney Co. department store before the mall opened.

Latino Bar and Grill opened recently in another part of the Scenic Center building, and the LAX Food Hall has announced plans to open in June at 508 Jay St., Nystrom noted.

Nystrom started her business in 2020 by selling rocks and healing crystals in a space at the Gallery 6 Salon in Onalaska, where she was a hairstylist. She left her hairstyling career behind when she opened 6-11 Crystals in Eagle Bluff Plaza, along Hwy. 16 in La Crosse, in February 2021.

“We were shut down by the state for about three months” in 2020 because of the COVID-19 pandemic, she said of hair salons. “So I thought that maybe I should look into something else, like diversifying,” she said. “And this has always been of interest to me. I was always that little girl who would come home with pockets full of rocks that I picked up in the yard, in the neighborhood or if we were on vacation. We’ve been rock hounds our whole lives.”

Nystrom said she feels the terms rocks and healing crystals are interchangeable. “Because all inorganic material like this has an energy vibration” that can help heal the psyche or the body, she said.

Nystrom said the term metaphysical refers to things that are “beyond the physical realm” and include such things as tarot card readings and astrology.

She chose the name 6-11 Crystals for her business because June 11 is her birthday and because she started the business at the 611 Main St., Onalaska, address of Gallery 6 Salon. “I thought alright, there’s a little symmetry there,” Nystrom said of the numbers.

Her husband, Lonnie, and their children Sophie, Boden and Anika help out at the store.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0