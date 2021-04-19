Watch now: A helicopter lifts off on Mars and tears flow in Wisconsin

"While these two iconic moments in aviation history may be separated by time and 173 million miles of space, they now will forever be linked," NASA's science missions chief Thomas Zurbuchen announced.

Up to five increasingly ambitious flights are planned, and they could lead the way to a fleet of Martian drones in decades to come, providing aerial views, transporting packages and serving as lookouts for human crews. On Earth, the technology could enable helicopters to reach new heights, doing things like more easily navigating the Himalayas.

Ingenuity's team has until the beginning of May to complete the test flights so that the rover can get on with its main mission: collecting rock samples that could hold evidence of past Martian life, for return to Earth a decade from now. The team plans to be increasingly daring until Ingenuity's final flight, testing its limits and possibly even wrecking the craft, leaving it to rest in place forever, having sent its data back home.