Watch now: A mural emerges with a nod to Ella's Deli

A carousel, with it's bright lights, horses and colorful canopy, served as a way point in this spot along the East Washington Avenue corridor for 33 years.

But in 2018, when Ken and Judy Balkin closed their beloved Ella's Deli, the historic 1927, Parker carousel was sold to EPIC Systems in Verona. The deli building that opened in 1976 was later removed to make way for a $30 million project from New Year Investments that includes 135 apartments and 9,000 square feet of commercial space.

Only the developers of the project weren't satisfied with a just a typical facade facing one of the city's busiest corridors. They wanted something to match the mixed energy of the Eken Park neighborhood, a melange of single family homes bordered by the constant din of street and pedestrian traffic and, above, planes using the nearby Dane County Regional Airport.

What is likely the city's largest mural project, at least for now, is emerging on a 45-foot-tall and 75-foot-wide brick canvas on the front of Ella Apartments. Artist Bill Rebholz began his work about two weeks ago and was joined a week later by longtime friend Eddie Perrote, an illustrator and graphic design artist in New York. The West High School alums, working from a lift and, last week in oppressive heat, expect to be finished with their project that uses 10 colors by Memorial Day Weekend.

And yes, the mural will include a slight nod to the Ella's Deli carousel that began giving rides in Madison 1985.

"When we we’re talking about doing this mural there was this common theme of neighborhood and community," said Rebholz, who turned 33 last week. "I work with a lot of characters and people as the emphasis of my illustrations and art work so this is kind of a natural fit for me."

As of Sunday, about one-third of the mural was complete while the construction of the building is scheduled to be finished by June 1. Two food-focused retail tenants have been secured for about half of the commercial space on the first level of the building and about half of the apartments already have signed leases, according to developer Anne Neujahr Morrison, principal of NYI.

In late 2019, NYI purchased the deli site for $870,000. At first there was a thought of trying to lure another restaurant but, with little left in the building, Neujahr Morrison began working on developing a plan for the apartment building. The project includes a five-story structure fronting East Washington Avenue and a four story building along North Lawn Avenue with 108 underground parking spots and a second-floor outdoor deck that overlooks a private green space with grills, picnic tables and seating referred to as "the backyard."

Including a mural on the building came fairly early in the design process and will most likely be turning heads for years to come.

“We’re hoping people really become attached to it and that it really becomes place making," Neujahr Morrison said. "Ella's was an important place on East Washington so creating landmarks, not just for the people who live here but for passers by, was important to us."

Murals have long been a part of the Madison landscape. Some of the earliest were actually advertisements and can still be seen today in what are referred to as "ghost signs," faded images on the side of historic buildings. One of the more recent to appear is on the side of the downtown location of the Great Dane Pub and Brewing Co. and advertises the Fess Hotel. It was revealed after an adjacent parking structure was removed.

The Mifflin Street Community Co-op closed in 2006 after a 38-year run but its mural, created in 1987, remains on the side of the building that is now home to ABC for Health and remains one of the city's most iconic pieces of public art and murals on the side of Mother Fool's Coffee House, 1101 Williamson St., have been constantly changing since 2001.

Dane Arts Mural Arts has created murals in recent years in pedestrian tunnels under Northport Drive and East Washington Avenue, on the front of the Dane County Job Center on Aberg Avenue and late last year installed the first of three murals on the North Ingersoll Street side of the the Madison Youth Arts Center at 1055 E. Mifflin St.

At the corner of East Johnson and Blount streets, the Madison Public Art Project in 2020 helped facilitate the creation of a mural of pink flamingos on the side of a laundromat while that same year the Madison Arts Commission supported the efforts of artists Triangulador and Henrique Nardi to create the "Madison Mural" on the side of the former Monroe Street Arts Center at 2526 Monroe St. The MAC also worked with The Bubbler at Madison Public Library for a series of five murals by professional and teen artists in an alleyway behind Hawthorne Public Library.

Meanwhile, the the city has narrowed its list to four artists to create a public art project hundreds of feet in length on the front of the City of Madison bus garage along East Washington Avenue. One will likely be selected in the coming months with work beginning in 2023 as part of the Metro Bus Barn Rehabilitation Project. It's unclear what will ultimately appear but community members are being asked to view artist interviews that will be soon post on the city's website, said Karin Wolf, the city's arts administrator.

"I don't know what they will propose but it's possible it could be a mural," Wolf said Sunday.

But for the meantime, the mural by Rebholz and Perrote is about to become one of the city's most noticeable. Although the suffocating heat and humidity challenged the artists last week and forced them to take more breaks and wear protective clothing to shield themselves from the sun. Saturday and Sunday's weather brought welcome relief and this week's temperatures appear to be equally inviting.

"It was really hot," Perrote, 31, said Sunday morning, when the temperature was 68 degrees instead of in the 90s. "The paint was hardly working and now it's definitely a lot nicer."

In high school, Rebholz, who grew up on the city's South Side, painted a small mural on a sheet of plywood at Lincoln Elementary School and painted the wall at Mother Fool's five or six times. Inspired by hand painted signs he saw in the city, Rebholz went to Madison Area Technical College to study graphic design before graduating in 2012 from the Minneapolis College of Art and Design.

He spent a year doing "low grade" graphic design work for a Minneapolis advertising agency before quitting to do freelance illustrations and to work with a pair of sign painters. But in 2015 he moved to New York City to work for a company that creates on-line greeting cards. But while in the city, Rebholz, who says his work "embraces the idiosyncratic in subject and form," painted a mural on the side of the Gasworks New York City Clay Studio, a series of interior murals for Adidas offices and showrooms and in the offices of the company that runs the dating app OkCupid.

"I sort of have busy hands so if I do too much of one thing it gets a little old," Rebholz said. "I like the mix of sitting in my tranquil house doing my design work and then being in the most chaotic place you can imagine.”

Rebholz moved back to Minneapolis in 2020 to focus on his freelance work, which included being contacted by Neujahr Morrison to work on a mural for the Ella Apartments. That led to meetings with the city and architects and getting feed back from the community, all of which went into the final design.

"We really liked looking at Bill’s work and how he really seems to have characters come through like animals, people and places in a way that is relatable but is also more universal that a lot of people could see themselves in," Neujahr Morrison said. "We gave him quite a bit of leash but we had seen quite a bit of his work before and really decided it would be a good for this area."

Rebholz, whose mother lives in the Eken Park neighborhood, will typically use templates or project images on to a surface to help him create a mural. But with the Ella Apartments mural Rebholz made scaled drawings with grids representing one-square-foot. He's also using the building's windows as a guide during the painting the process, which is his largest project to date and will consume about 50 gallons of paint.

Reboholz began on May 2 by applying a gray coat of primer before adding in shapes and then working color by color from top to bottom beginning with the left third of the building. He's well aware of the critiques that can come with creating public art but said the increase in mural work in the city helps remove some of the pressure.

"To have one in such a high traffic area and one of this size is kind of like a dream come true," Rebholz said. "Art work is subjective so I can understand that there will be people, who will say that maybe it’s not for them. But hopefully there are people who do really love it. And I’m going to do my best to make it a nice quality piece of art work for the community.”

