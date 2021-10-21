Watch now: A Target store with two levels and swarms of college students opens on State Street

The acclimation process didn't take long for the young shoppers at State Street's newest retailer.

Gen Zs are well versed with the aisles that make up a Target store. Only this one is drastically smaller, has two levels of shopping and is situated not among rows of strip malls and shopping centers but between City Bar and Urban Outfitters. State Street Brats is across the street.

More importantly the store is surrounded by student housing and has quickly become a convenient supply depot.

That means trips to Target stores at Hilldale or on Junction and Lien roads will be less frequent and could keep more shopping dollars downtown. At least that's the thought from Tiffany Kenney, executive director of the Central Business Improvement District and a cheerleader for all things retail in the city's downtown. The store, with a robust grocery department, is likely to siphon business away from locally owned Fresh Madison Market a few blocks away on University Avenue and to a lesser degree Capitol Centre market at North Broom and Mifflin streets.

But Kenney believes the new Target, which opened Tuesday, will benefit other surrounding businesses and likely have the biggest negative impact on other national retailers on the street like 7-Eleven and Walgreens.

"State Street has always been a combination of local, national and regional chains," Kenney said. "What we want to do is keep that balance where we're really heavy with local and we can supplement it with places like Target."

About 80% of the businesses on State Street are locally owned, according to Kenney, with the remainder consisting of national chains like Warby Parker, an eye ware store; It's Sugar, a candy store; and restaurants like Chipotle, Taco Bell, Starbucks and the newest entry, Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers.

Several retailers have left the street over the past two years due to decreased sales from COVID-19 and protests in 2020. Community Pharmacy and a Room of One's Own Bookstore moved to the city's East Side this year after its landlord said it would redevelop the block on which the two longtime businesses were housed.

However, spots are beginning to slowly fill along the street. In the 300 block, the clothing store Jazzman has expanded into two additional storefronts taking over the former spaces of Karen & Co. and Sassafras. Supra Sneakers, which buys and sells used sneakers and clothing, has opened at 224 State Street while Singlestitch, a recycled vintage clothing store, has opened at 214 State Street. Madison based EatStreet, a food delivery service, has plans to open a storefront at 420 and 422 State Street while 11 small retailers have opened popup shops at 440 and 444 State Street as a way to introduce shoppers to their products and to get experience operating brick and mortar locations.

Foot traffic on State Street is at about 75% of what it was prior to the pandemic, reflecting a loss of employees who instead of working at a downtown office are now working from home.

"There's been a lot of change in the downtown," Kenney said. "We're missing the downtown workers."

As for the new Target store, it's the first of its kind in the state and employs 55 people, most of whom live in or near the downtown, according to Sydney Kroska, the store's manager.

Dane County is home to five other Target stores, three in Madison and one each in Fitchburg and Sun Prairie. All are over 100,000 square-feet. The State Street store, one of about 200 small format stores by the Minneapolis-based retailer, comes in at 15,000-square-feet and is on two floors.

"It's incredibly different in assortment, in replenishment, I mean every thing is different," Kroska said. "Our guests are different so we pivot to whatever they need."

The first level is filled with health and beauty products, laundry detergent, cold beverages and eight self checkout stations and three staffed checkout counters. The lower level is accessed by either two elevators or a staircase in the center of the store and is filled with groceries, calculators, printer ink cartridges, wall hanging supplies, rice cookers, board games, soccer balls and household goods.

A frozen Jack's pizza is $3.79, a sleeve of bagels goes for $2.19 and bananas, instead of being sold by the pound, are 19 cents each. A half gallon of milk is $2.29 and end caps of two aisles feature Ramen noodles and boxes and cups of macaroni and cheese. The store does not have clothing departments.

"It's so central to everything going on in Madison," Kroska said of the stores location. "The walkability is incredible and it's so lively."

