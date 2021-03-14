Watch now: A unique Wisconsin home for thousands of barrels of distilled spirits

A rickhouse is a building made up of a massive wooden rack, referred to as a rick, that holds barrels of whiskey, bourbon and other spirits that can be aged for years. They’re common in Kentucky, the country’s epicenter of distilling, but can collapse if barrels are stacked unevenly to one side.

A fire can be catastrophic, like the one caused by a lightning strike in 2019 at a Jim Beam warehouse in Versailles, Kentucky. The blaze lasted for days and consumed 45,000 barrels of whiskey in spectacular fashion.

The rickhouse is part of Dancing Goat’s big plans to position itself as the largest distiller in Wisconsin, but with a Bourbon Trail flare. The company, producer of Limousin Rye Whiskey and owner of Death’s Door Spirits, has plans for four more similar but larger buildings that can each hold 24,000 barrels and be constructed over the next 20 years.

To help fill those barrels and the planned rickhouses, an expansion is underway at the distillery, about a mile to the west. The project more than doubles the footprint of the distillery to 35,000 square feet and makes room for the installation of a fourth and fifth still and three 6,000-gallon fermentation tanks.