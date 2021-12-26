WATCH NOW: Abracadabra Refurbished gives new life to vintage, antique furniture

Jessica Waller-Simdars and her husband, George Simdars, give new life to vintage and antique (at least 100 years old) furniture that they buy, refurbish and sell through their Abracadabra Refurbished store at 1355 Caledonia St. on the North Side of La Crosse,

The store opened there in August. Before that, Abracadabra’s products had been sold in part of the Exclusively Yours Salon & Boutique at 1507 Caledonia St. since November 2020.

Waller-Simdars and her husband started their refurbished furniture business in August 2018, mostly selling on Facebook.

At their new North Side store, Waller-Simdars and her husband also sell craft supplies and offer classes in using them. Waller-Simdars also plans to begin offering classes in painting small pieces of furniture.

Some of the supplies sold at the store include DIY and Wise Owl paints, as well as Iron Orchid Designs craft supplies.

The store also sells on consignment items made by area artisans, such as jewelry, prints, apparel and crafts.

Abracadabra Refurbished also offers custom painting of furniture.

Waller-Simdars operated Jessica’s Fine Cleaning Services, a house cleaning service, for about 15 years. She quit doing that about a month after Abracadabra Refurbished moved to its new location, as the latter business was taking up more of her time.

While many of the store’s customers come from the greater La Crosse area, Waller-Simdars said, “I have seen people from the Twin Cities, Rochester, Madison and Milwaukee come here.” The business also sells some of its products on its website.

Waller-Simdars said she and her husband buy antique and vintage furniture at places such as auctions, Goodwill Industries and Salvation Army thrift stores, and from people who know what they are looking for.

Then they refurbish and sell it. Simdars makes any necessary repairs to the furniture, and his wife paints it.

“I’ve painted furniture my entire life, just as a hobby,” Waller-Simdars said.

In recent years, she would share on Facebook images of furniture that she had painted and upcycled. “People would say ‘That’s so cool – you should try to sell that stuff,’ ” she said.

That led to the couple starting Abracadabra Refurbished.

“I think it’s the challenge that keeps me going,” Waller-Simdars said of what she most enjoys about the furniture refurbishing business. “It’s so challenging and I get so wrapped up in it.”

Sometimes, once she has finished making a piece of furniture look much more attractive, she thinks to herself “Look at what I just did. The stars aligned somewhere.”

