Watch now: An $11 million upgrade to a downsized Heidel House Hotel

GREEN LAKE — There was much concern here in 2019 when the Heidel House Resort & Conference Center shuttered its doors and went up for sale.
The property on the northeast shore of the state’s deepest natural inland lake had been hosting guests since 1945 and over the years had become one of the Midwest’s premier destinations for vacations, business meetings and weddings.
The resort had a spa, tour boat, tennis courts, multiple restaurants and several buildings that combined to hold 165 guest rooms. Visitors from Milwaukee and the Chicago area were frequent guests and in turn helped drive sales at other businesses in this city’s quaint downtown.
“A lot of people have a connection to it,” said Lisa Meier, executive director of the Green Lake Area Chamber of Commerce and who worked at the resort when she was in high school in the early 1980s. “There’s a lot of memories.”
But two years after its closing, the Heidel House is ready to create new memories with the hope of attracting 25,000 to 35,000 guests a year.
A new owner reopened the 18-acre property June 3 following an aggressive $11 million upgrade, a reduction in the number of rooms and a slight name change to Heidel House Hotel & Conference Center, dropping “resort” to reflect the hotel’s new mission.
With 12,300 square feet of event space, weddings continue to be important and there will be more focus on business meetings, conferences and conventions. Golfers, playing nearby courses, have started to return, views of the lake have been improved, there are two new restaurants and bars and virtually every inch of the hotel’s interior has been touched by the remodeling as the property enters a new era.
“We spent a lot of time doing a lot of due diligence and what we looked for was the upside potential in the property. And there’s a tremendous amount of upside,” said Don Klain, president of Lighthouse Hotel Development in Muskego, which purchased the property in fall 2020. “I really saw the potential. And it’s a beautiful area.”
Klain and his investors received $3 million in tax incremental funding from the city of Green Lake and another $250,000 from the Wisconsin Economic Development Corp. After purchasing the property for $6 million from Madison-based Fiore Companies, Klain had planned on spending $7 million on improvements. But as the project progressed, costs rose by another $4 million.
Consolidated Construction in Appleton began demolition work in October and started remodeling in January, largely completing the project in about five months. Every room and public space has new furniture, carpeting, lighting and window coverings. A bar has been added to the lobby while walls have been removed to open up views for those in the adjacent Oakwood restaurant.
The investment has included replacing 60% of the roof, $1 million in kitchen and restaurant upgrades while another $1 million was spent on painting the hotel’s interior.
The tennis courts have been removed, Evensong Spa located across the street has been sold to a new owner and will open Sept. 1 while the number of rooms in the hotel have been reduced to 115 after four buildings were removed and part of a fifth was razed. The demolition included the Grey Rock mansion, which for years had been home to a popular restaurant of the same name.
The beach has been converted to grass for wedding ceremonies, the Escapade tour boat has an independent operator and a public pier is being actively promoted to welcome boaters to use the hotel’s two restaurants and bars. Klain has also sold off lots, reducing the amount of lake footage for the resort to about 900 feet from 1,200 feet.
“Rehabs are always more expensive,” Klain said. “We probably could have spent another $3 million, but we had a vision of what we wanted. We have some great partners in this project and they did not want to do anything on the cheap.”
In addition, the hotel, while independently owned, is part of the Choice Hotels Ascend Collection, which encompasses historic, boutique and one-of-a-kind guest properties around the world. The affiliation gives Heidel House marketing, website and booking access with Ascend and further increases the property’s reach to potential customers, Klain said.
A brief history
The roots of Heidel House began in 1890 as a 12-acre private estate for the Kelly family, who had built a house, stable, tack house and pump house. The estate was converted to lodging in 1945 when newspaper publisher Herb Heidel and his wife, Lucille, a teacher, purchased the residence for $20,000.
The resort, given a four-star rating in 1980 by AAA, grew to multiple buildings over the years, but in 1984 Heidel House filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and owed creditors more than $2 million.
In late 1985, the property, then with just 96 rooms, was purchased for $2.6 million by Margaret and David York, of Sheboygan, and Fiore Companies.
Two fires, seven months apart in 1989, also caused more than $3 million damage to the resort. Fiore expanded and remodeled, but aging facilities and changing travel patterns convinced the company to close the property in 2019 and list it for sale.
Klain and his company had been working for years on a major hotel project in Ripon, but when that deal failed to materialize the attention in March 2019 turned to Heidel House.
But like many other business owners, Klain is struggling to find workers amid a pandemic that has included increased unemployment benefits, child care issues and fears of the virus. Klain has 55 employees, but could use 10 more.
He also doesn’t have access to workers from foreign countries due to COVID-19. The graduating class from the local high school was just 13 students, the city has a population of only 960 people and some youth in the city come from wealthy families and may not need to work, he said.
“The industry is booming and we’re hitting our goals here. However, the labor shortage is really putting a crunch on it,” Klain said.
Hope for the future
For the last three years Barb Berg has had a clothing boutique in Green Lake’s downtown. She opened a 250-square-foot Indigo Blue Boutique satellite store in the former business center just off the lobby of the Heidel House where she sells stylish women’s clothing. Berg’s grandfather purchased land on the opposite side of the lake in 1927 and growing up her family spent summers in the community.
“It’s in your soul,” Berg said. “We want people to come here and shop and eat and stay and enjoy all aspects of it.”
Nick Bijak worked as a chef at the resort from 2009 to 2013, but has returned as executive chef to manage the 10-person culinary department at the newly remodeled hotel. His staff includes a chef from Florida who was an executive chef for the Rolling Stones and Taylor Swift.
Bijak had four restaurants and wedding banquets to manage during his first stint at the Heidel House. The new downsized property will allow Bijak’s team to better focus its resources and provide better service to customers.
“I love to cook,” Bijak said. “I was put on this earth to feed human beings and make them happy. And I’m good at it.”
A Chicago native and Marquette University graduate, Klain has more than 35 years of experience in the hotel and lodging industry with major brands like Red Roof Inn, Marriott, Fairfield, Hilton and Hampton.
He has helped open 59 hotels through his career while his current company, Lighthouse Development, has 11 hotels in Wisconsin, Minnesota and Washington state. All but Heidel House are economy hotels like the AmericInn Hotel Inn & Suites in Waupun and the Hampton Inn in Burlington.
“It’s a unique location and it just fits in to what we’re doing, especially since it’s in Wisconsin,” Klain said of the Heidel House. “The property was clean, but it needed some remodeling. And so from a guest standpoint, it’s a nice shiny penny on the lake.”