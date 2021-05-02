WATCH NOW: artPOP and Twinkle & Twine Design reopen after yearlong shutdown

Tracy Endrizzi and Nicole Uecker will reopen their artPOP mixed-media art studio, and another business that Uecker owns, on Thursday at 1514 Market St., after a yearlong shutdown prompted by the coronavirus pandemic.
The two women opened artPOP in November 2017. It’s in the same storefront as Twinkle & Twine Design, which Uecker owns and opened in April 2016 as a gift shop.
Both businesses were closed for the past year, except for shopping by appointment during the Christmas holiday season. “We wanted a safe environment for our clients and our families” before reopening, Endrizzi said. So they waited until coronavirus vaccinations were well under way.
The two businesses will have a Cinco de Mayo open house from 5 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, followed by their reopening on Thursday.
The open house will celebrate both the reopening of the businesses, and the construction of a new addition to the west side of their building. “We will be offering shopping, tours of the new space, and a small project,” Endrizzi said of the open house.
Construction work on the addition began last August and was completed in January.
“The (addition) space is part of artPOP at this time,” said Endrizzi, who with her husband, Joe, owns the building. Also new are a concrete patio area, and a paved parking area behind the store.
“We wanted to expand our art business and class space,” Endrizzi said of the reason for the building addition, which has an area where she and Uecker make some of their own artwork. “We are now teaching classes that require special equipment and more refined work space,” Endrizzi said. “In addition, we wanted to add an art glass studio.”
Joe Endrizzi, who is a physician at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, makes glass items as a hobby and will make them in the new addition.
“Joe hopes to have (glass) items for sale at artPOP within this next year, but is unsure how soon,” Tracy Endrizzi said. “He hopes to eventually turn the studio into a full-blown art glass studio in the next three to five years, not before then.”
The Endrizzis and their children also are campaign co-chairs for this year’s Great Rivers United Way campaign.
Tracy Endrizzi describes artPOP as a mixed-media art studio that specializes in local art and custom gifts, offers classes and hosts private parties and events.
“We’re super excited to invite everybody back in” after the yearlong shutdown, Uecker said. “We have missed our customers so much. But it’s been a good year as far as trying new things, and Tracy (and Joe) built an addition to the store. We’re pleased to have people come and see what our new offerings are going to be.
“The year has given us time to become maybe a little sassier, if possible, and bring in some other new art,” Uecker said.
One new line of products that Endrizzi and Uecker create is terrariums made with old collector beer cans. “I think they’ll go well,” Endrizzi said.
Posters and other items that have a La Crosse theme are some of the store’s biggest sellers. “People like local stuff and like to see things that they recognize,” Endrizzi said.
She said artPOP’s merchandise includes such things as encaustic art, mosaic art, collage, handmake jewelry, custom wood cut/engraved items, local coasters, terrariums, concrete art, and art that highlights local establishments.
“Our classes include collage art, mosaic glass art, terrariums and a variety of jewelry classes,” Endrizzi said.
“We are currently offering a mosaic stepping stone fundraising class for GROW,” Endrizzi said of the local nonprofit organization, whose mission is to connect children to healthy food and nature through such things as school gardens. “The stones will be placed at the school gardens and part of the proceeds go to GROW,” she said.
Endrizzi and Uecker describe Twinkle & Twine Design as a purveyor of affordably priced, curated goods including home decor, jewelry, accessories, paper products and more. They said its merchandise ranges from classy to sassy.