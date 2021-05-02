WATCH NOW: artPOP and Twinkle & Twine Design reopen after yearlong shutdown

“We wanted to expand our art business and class space,” Endrizzi said of the reason for the building addition, which has an area where she and Uecker make some of their own artwork. “We are now teaching classes that require special equipment and more refined work space,” Endrizzi said. “In addition, we wanted to add an art glass studio.”

Joe Endrizzi, who is a physician at Gundersen Health System in La Crosse, makes glass items as a hobby and will make them in the new addition.

“Joe hopes to have (glass) items for sale at artPOP within this next year, but is unsure how soon,” Tracy Endrizzi said. “He hopes to eventually turn the studio into a full-blown art glass studio in the next three to five years, not before then.”

The Endrizzis and their children also are campaign co-chairs for this year’s Great Rivers United Way campaign.

Tracy Endrizzi describes artPOP as a mixed-media art studio that specializes in local art and custom gifts, offers classes and hosts private parties and events.