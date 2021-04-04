WATCH NOW: As COVID outlook improves, A&W owner predicts an excellent year

Support Local Journalism Your membership makes our reporting possible. {{featured_button_text}}

The restaurant can seat about 98 people inside, and has 16 stalls where customers can pull up in cars to order food and have it brought to them by car hops.

The COVID pandemic that started a year ago had a negative effect on the number of customers who came in for inside dining, Seiler Jr. said. But business increased in the 16 stalls with carhop service.

“The outside carhop (service) sales increased more than sales inside decreased,” Seiler said. “Overall, we ended up about the same” in total sales in 2020, compared to the previous year.

“There are still some residual effects” from concern about COVID, Seiler Jr. said. “The inside (dining) is tending to get back to normal. The outside car service is still doing very, very well.

“I think it’s going to be an excellent year” overall, Seiler Jr. said. “With the vaccine (becoming available), people are feeling more comfortable about being out.”

The restaurant was a seasonal one, shutting down for the winter months, until Seiler Sr. renovated and expanded it around 1986. Before then, it could seat only about 30 to 35 people inside, he said.