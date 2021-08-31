Watch now: Baraboo beef producers aim to 'Take the big packing plants out of the picture' with new company

Local beef producers Tim and Shana Johnson of Cedar View Farms have been raising cattle for years, taking over as second-generation owners in 2015 when they purchased the farm less than a mile east of Baraboo along State Highway 33 from Tim’s parents.

Both raised on farms in the Baraboo area, the married couple feel they know a good product. Now they are undertaking the challenge of sharing it with the rest of the country as part of a new company called BetterFed Beef.

“We liked the concept of giving people the same opportunity we have to have really good, quality beef and know where it came from,” Tim Johnson said. “We feed this beef to our family, our family enjoys it and we think people will enjoy it just as much.”

The company began operating in July. It was founded by Max Winders, a retired international agricultural professional, and Tom Peters of Superior Attitude Livestock Nutrition, which is a consulting nutritionist firm for cattle in 12 states.

The company is focused on providing beef, from specific cuts to ground beef, organs and even the traditional whole or half cow, from producers directly to their customers without the inclusion of large meat packing companies.