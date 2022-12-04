Three years after she began selling her skincare products, Leslie Reichgelt has opened Bella Botanicals Retail & Day Spa at W5538 County Road OS, on the hill above the Aldi and Walmart stores in Onalaska.

Reichgelt opened the retail shop and day spa on Sept. 9.

“It’s a natural and organic skincare line,” she said of the Bella Botanicals products that she makes. Besides selling those at her new location, Reichgelt continues to sell her products on her Bella Botanicals website and to wholesale them to about 17 customers. “It’s mostly boutiques, but they’re also in a few salons and spas,” she said of her wholesale customers.

Besides the skincare products that she makes, Bella Botanicals Retail & Day Spa sells many other items, most of them made by area residents, such as jewelry, candles, soaps, skincare products made by others, headbands, T-shirts, sweatshirts and loungewear for women.

Some of the skincare products that Reichgelt makes are made with CBD, or cannabidiol, produced from organically farmed hemp.

The day spa has two service providers — aesthetician Jessica Young and massage therapist Jessica Averbeck. Young and Averbeck have their own hours and schedule by appointment, Reichgelt said.

The retail shop’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesday through Sunday and closed Monday and Tuesday.

The retail and day spa’s grand opening will be from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Dec. 17 and will feature sales, door prizes, champagne, chair massages, express facials and more, Reichgelt said.

For more information, call 608-443-6977 or visit www.mybellabotanicals.com or Facebook.

The Collective on Main, a new retail incubator, opened Nov. 18 at 320 Main St. in downtown La Crosse and so far has six vendors.

The new store is large enough to house eight to 10 vendors at a time, said Crystal Noble, business and income manager with Couleecap Inc., the nonprofit agency that started the incubator with the help of a grant from the La Crosse Community Foundation.

Store hours are 2 to 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday, noon to 8 p.m. Saturday and noon to 4 p.m. Sunday. “The hours are subject to change to include more weekday hours once we are at vendor capacity,” Noble said.

A grand opening celebration will be Dec. 15, beginning at 10 a.m.

The six vendors, and the merchandise they sell at the incubator, are: Birds Before Land, reinvented and vintage women’s clothing and accessories; Em & Co., women’s boutique, clothing, beauty and mommy-and-me items; Trendccessory, men and women’s urban clothing; Triple Goddess Creations, spiritual gifts and accessories; Finesse Apparel, custom screen-printed apparel; and Blue Coulee Beverages, energy drinks.

Businesses that operate at the site will receive flexible lease terms with escalating rent that starts as low as zero for the first three months, business planning assistance, onsite workshops and other support to help ensure a successful venture. Couleecap is looking for people who wish to start or expand their business.

For more information, call Noble at 608-461-9675 or visit www.couleecap.org/retail.html or the store’s Facebook page.

Logan Eldred and his fiancee, Whitney Thooft, opened Fifth World CBD & Massage on Nov. 5 in Suite 1 at 120 Hale Drive in Holmen. The new store is next to Hmong Grocery Store and is across from Festival Foods and a Kwik Trip.

The store sells CBD and Delta products that Thooft makes in Viroqua from organically grown hemp that she and Eldred grow in Westby. It also sells original artwork by Twin Cities-area artist Dustin Wayne, hemp necklaces, hemp flower crowns and hemp macrame products such as water bottle slings and lighter leashes.

Eldred said he and Thooft plan to begin selling electric scooters and electric toys in 2023.

He said he and Thooft have been wholesaling their products for about three years, and had planned to open their own retail store. Next year will be the fourth that that they have grown hemp.

Store hours are 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday and 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

For more information, call the store at 608-399-1323 or visit www.fifthworldfarm.com or Facebook.

A ribbon-cutting ceremony was held Thursday at the new Holiday Inn Express & Suites hotel at 215 Buan St., on the north side of Tomah.

The hotel opened Oct. 19 and has 85 guest rooms, including 12 extended-stay suites. It also has free breakfast, a swimming pool and a fitness center.

The hotel is owned by Ruth and Mike Stump of Tomah, who also own the adjacent 64-room Hampton Inn that they opened in 2010. Both hotels are behind a Starbucks store.

For more information, call the new hotel at 608-567-2067 or go the the hotel’s website.