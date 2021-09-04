Watch now: Brats, beer gardens, the band and fans return the vibrancy to Badgers' game day

After being way from their beloved Camp Randall, fans returned in droves Saturday as the Wisconsin Badgers football team opened their season against Big Ten rival Penn State State.
The Marching Band was primed, beer gardens were full, bag toss games in full swing and non-profits like Rise, Rotary and Kiwanis returned with their brat stands.
A light mist fell as fans filed into the stadium for the 11 a.m. kickoff but the scene had the feel of a bowl game.
