WATCH NOW: By James Galleries and Custom Framing celebrates 30 years, and new gallery

James Cherf and his by James Galleries and Custom Framing business are celebrating 30 years in business, and this Friday’s opening of its new gallery location at 111 Fifth Ave. S. in downtown La Crosse.

The custom framing part of the business is in the lower (basement) level of Cherf’s building at 511 Main St.

“It’s a very exciting year for us,” said Cherf, who first opened his business in July 1991. To celebrate its 30th anniversary, he said, “My intent is to have a featured exhibit (in the gallery) that changes roughly every month.” The first featured exhibit is original Rembrandt etchings, he said.

The galley’s second featured exhibit will be artwork by the late Marc Chagall.

Additional artwork is on display and for sale in the gallery, such as art from The Secret Art of Dr. Seuss Collection. The gallery will continue to have art from that collection, Cherf said.

The gallery also has artwork by Dali, Picasso, Miro and many contemporary artists.

Cherf started his business in 1991 at 115 N. Fourth St. and in 2000 bought the building at 511 Main St. and moved the business there. Before starting his own business, he worked at Ellickson Studio and Gallery E from 1980 to 1990. He is a lifelong resident of La Crosse.

Besides selling artwork at the gallery, Cherf said, “We offer quality and affordable custom picture framing” at his custom framing location.

He said he chose his new gallery location partly because it’s near his custom framing operation.

At least half of the artwork at his gallery is by female artists, Cherf said. That is unique, he said, because “The art world is still a very male-dominated industry.”

Cherf was on the La Crosse Common Council from 2012 to 2017. He is a member of the La Crosse City Plan Commission and is chair of the La Crosse Board of Zoning Appeals.

“I have a very strong belief in downtown La Crosse,” Cherf said. “We went from being the regional shopping center down here to being a ghost town, to being reborn.” During his years on the council, he said, the number of downtown residences “exploded,” he said.

What does Cherf enjoy most about his business?

“People,” he answered. “I’m blessed to have such interesting and wonderful customers. My job as I see it is to help my customer. To help them acquire something that gives them pleasure, or to take something that gives them pleasure and elevate it to a level that gives them more pleasure.”

BY JAMES GALLERIES AND CUSTOM FRAMING WHAT: A business that sells artwork and offers custom picture framing. WHO: Its owner, James Cherf, started the business in 1991. GALLERY: The new gallery location at 111 Fifth Ave. S. will make its debut this Friday. Regular hours will be noon to 4 p.m. Friday, noon to 3 p.m. Saturday and by appointment at other times. CUSTOM FRAMING: The custom framing part of the business is in the lower (basement) level of Cherf’s building at 511 Main St. and is open by appointment. MORE INFO: Call Cherf at 608-785-2637 or visit the firm’s Facebook page.

