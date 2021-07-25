WATCH NOW: Century-old Lansing hardware store has survived by adapting

“Probably the biggest one was computerizing the store inventory and that kind of stuff,” Dave said.

“And computerizing the paint department,” Laurie added. “We have the ability to scan in a color if somebody brings it to us, so we can match it.”

The Janzens also lowered prices to be competitive with online retailers. “With the Google world, you can’t be overpriced,” Laurie said.

More recently, the Lansing hardware store survived the coronavirus pandemic.

“In the pandemic, we fared well, as did most hardware stores,” Dave said. “Because everybody was at home and you had a lot more home fix-it projects. We never had to shut down. We did make some changes in how we operated. We had a lot more deliveries, a lot more curbside service. And some of that is continuing.”

“Because there are people out there who need that all of the time,” Laurie added.

Looking ahead, the Janzens want to update the store’s façade in the near future. “We’ll keep the historic look,” Dave said.

The hardware store has survived for more than a century “by adapting to the needs of the community,” Dave said. “And by trying to stay current with what’s needed.”