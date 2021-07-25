WATCH NOW: Century-old Lansing hardware store has survived by adapting

LANSING, Iowa — A hard-ware store in downtown Lansing has survived for more than 120 years by adapting to the times, say Dave and Laurie Janzen, who have owned the business since 2013.
Eight years ago, the Janzens bought Bartels Hardware & Service Inc. at 238 Main St. and renamed it Lansing Hardware & Service.
They purchased the business from Bill and Susan Bartels, who had owned the store since 1985. It had been in the same family since Bill Bartels’ grandfather, Al Kehr, and Al’s brother, Bill Kehr, bought it in 1920.
The original hardware store building at 238 Main St. was built in 1900, Dave Janzen said. The business grew over the years and today occupies five connecting storefronts. The buildings have their original hardwood floors and tin ceilings.
The Janzens, who are natives of South Dakota, moved to the area in 2003 to join the staff of the Village Creek Bible Camp near Lansing. Dave Janzen was the camp’s associate director and Laurie worked there part time, before they bought the hardware store.
“We were looking for a change,” Dave said of the couple’s decision to buy the hardware store. “We bought a house in town (in 2012) and the day we closed on our house, we heard that a hardware store was for sale.”
The Janzens have made a some changes in the business since buying it.
“Probably the biggest one was computerizing the store inventory and that kind of stuff,” Dave said.
“And computerizing the paint department,” Laurie added. “We have the ability to scan in a color if somebody brings it to us, so we can match it.”
The Janzens also lowered prices to be competitive with online retailers. “With the Google world, you can’t be overpriced,” Laurie said.
More recently, the Lansing hardware store survived the coronavirus pandemic.
“In the pandemic, we fared well, as did most hardware stores,” Dave said. “Because everybody was at home and you had a lot more home fix-it projects. We never had to shut down. We did make some changes in how we operated. We had a lot more deliveries, a lot more curbside service. And some of that is continuing.”
“Because there are people out there who need that all of the time,” Laurie added.
Looking ahead, the Janzens want to update the store’s façade in the near future. “We’ll keep the historic look,” Dave said.
The hardware store has survived for more than a century “by adapting to the needs of the community,” Dave said. “And by trying to stay current with what’s needed.”
The business, which is part of the retailer-owned cooperative that goes by the trade name Hardware Hank, sells a large variety of hardware, paint, household goods, plumbing and electrical supplies, gifts and appliances. It also offers appliance, installation, repair and service.
“Appliances are probably our biggest category” in total sales, Dave said. “Paint is probably number two. And plumbing and lawn and garden are probably tied for number three.”
The Janzens quit selling antiques at the store about 1½ years ago. “It was getting harder and harder to be able to get and sell antiques at a profit,” Dave said. “And the amount of time and effort it took wasn’t commensurate with the compensation we were getting from it.”
The store’s busiest months are May and June, Dave said. “That’s when a lot of the seasonal people, the cabin people, are coming back and opening up cabins. That’s the biggest time for lawn and garden stuff.”
The slowest time of year is January and February, Dave said.
The Janzens work at the store full time and have five part-time employees.
Dave said he and his wife most enjoy interacting with their customers. “We just love the people,” he said, adding that most customers live within 20 miles of Lansing. “The atmosphere in small towns is just so different. You know most of the customers by name. And even if you don’t know their names, they’re willing to share their stories.”