WATCH NOW: Chick-fil-A to open first area restaurant Thursday in Onalaska

The area’s first Chick-fil-A restaurant opens Thursday at 3015 S. Kinney Coulee Road in Onalaska, in its new building constructed at the former Fauver Hill School site on the east side of Hwy. 16, south of Interstate 90.

“This definitely excites me, being able to bring the brand to the area,” the Onalaska restaurant’s franchised owner, Pam Chaney, said last week. She recently moved to Onalaska from Grand Rapids, Mich., after six years in Chick-fil-A management positions.

Chaney said she chose the area for the first Chick-fil-A she owns and operates because it’s a new market for the chain, is a good and scenic place to live, is growing and has lots of welcoming people. “People here are so friendly and seem to love living in the area,” she said.

The Onalaska restaurant will have about 130 employees and was still hiring as of last week, said Chaney, who has plenty of experience with mentoring as a high school girls basketball coach for more than 20 years.

Chick-fil-A will be open for dine-in, drive-thru and carry-out from 6:30 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday and will be closed on Sunday.

Headquartered in Atlanta, Chick-fil-A is best known for its chicken sandwiches and has more than 2,700 restaurants in 48 states, Washington, D.C., Puerto Rico and Canada. Some other menu items include wraps, chicken strips, chicken nuggets, salads, waffle potato fries, macaroni and cheese, chicken noodle soup, breakfast sandwiches, milk shakes, ice cream cones and cups, brownies, cookies, soft drinks, milk, coffee, tea and juices.

The company says it will donate $25,000 to Feeding America on behalf of the new restaurant, to help programs that bring food to people facing hunger. The Onalaska restaurant also will recognize 100 “local heroes” who make an impact in the area by providing them with free Chick-fil-A meals for a year.

For more information, visit www.chick-fil-a.com/locations/wi/onalaska-wi or the restaurant’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Local entrepreneur Matt Boshcka started Dream Vacations by Matt Boshcka about two weeks ago.

He describes his new business as a full-service land and cruise travel agency. Boshcka bought a Dream Vacations franchise from the Fort Lauderdale, Fla.-based company. Dream Vacations is part of World Travel Holdings and says it’s the nation’s leading home-based travel agent franchise network.

“Due to our buying power, I am able to provide my clients with opportunities to travel throughout the world with really great deals,” Boshcka said last week. He added that he doesn’t charge fees to clients. “Essentially, the suppliers are the ones that provide my commission,” said Boshcka, who completed what Dream Vacations describes as an intensive training program.

“I love traveling,” Boshcka said of his decision to start his latest business. “I love putting together itineraries for my family and friends. I can work from anywhere and I get paid to help people out.”

Boshcka also owns David Reay’s Modern Diner + Tavern in Onalaska and is a partner in Dublin Square Irish Pub & Eatery, CannaBiz Depot and Carbon Cannabis, all in La Crosse.

For more information about Boshcka’s travel business, call 608-397-1855 or visit bestvaluetrips.com or his agency’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Kwik Trip opened its new Kwik Spirits beer, wine, liquor and tobacco products store at 2506 South Ave. on Wednesday. And it will hold an open house there from 9 to 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 6, with a ribbon cutting scheduled for 10 a.m., company spokesman John McHugh said.

The new store’s hours are 8 a.m. to 9 p.m. seven days a week.

Because of the opening of the city’s newest and largest Kwik Trip on July 14 at 1922 Ward Ave., July 13 was the last day of business at two older, smaller nearby Kwik Trips at 2506 South Ave. and at 4605 Mormon Coulee Road (north of All Star Lanes & Banquets). Kwik Trip remodeled the South Avenue building into a Kwik Spirits store and plans to put the Mormon Coulee location up for sale.

The company’s first stand-alone Kwik Spirits store opened in January in Fort Dodge, Iowa.

For more information, call 608-788-5534 or visit www.kwiktrip.com/locator/store?id=773 or www.kwiktrip.com/kwikspirits.