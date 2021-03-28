WATCH NOW: Coulee Bicycle Co. sees continued growth in demand for bikes

COULEE BICYCLE CO.

WHAT: A bicycle shop that sells the Specialized brand of bicycles, as well as accessories, and services and repairs all makes of bicycles.

WHERE: 213 Main St. in downtown Onalaska.

WHO: Current owner Robbie Young bought the business in early 2018 from Kevin Miller, who started it as Blue Heron Bicycle Works in 2005. Miller moved it to its current location in 2006 and renamed the business in 2017.

HOURS: 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and closed Sunday.

MORE INFO: Call the shop at 608-783-7433 or visit www.couleebike.com or Facebook.