WATCH NOW: Driftless Provisions eyes growth with new Viroqua production facility

DRIFTLESS PROVISIONS

WHAT: A business that makes and sells eight kinds of salami and is about to begin making pepperoni. It also is installing a smokehouse that will allow it to begin making smoked products.

WHERE: In the Food Enterprise Center at 1201 N. Main St. in Viroqua.

WHO: The business is owned by Justin VerMeer, Ryan Wagner and Spencer Schaller.

MORE INFO: Visit https://driftlessprovisions.com or Facebook.