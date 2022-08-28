Watch now: Family Medical Supply and CPAP Store moves to former Pizza Doctors building

Family Medical Supply and CPAP Store is about to open in its new home, the former Pizza Doctors restaurant building at 624 King St. in downtown La Crosse. Pizza Doctors closed in October 2020.

The Rick Holzer family started the home medical supplies business in 2013 in a leased building at 705 State St. that it’s now leaving. The Holzers bought the former Pizza Doctors building in March and have extensively remodeled it. The business announced several days ago that it planned to open Monday, Aug. 29, in the new location.

The new location has a more organized showroom, larger patient set-up rooms and a larger parking lot. “We had outgrown the location we were in before,” Holzer said.

Family Medical Supply and CPAP Store is best known for selling CPAP and BiPAP machines used to treat sleep apnea, which is a breathing disorder. It also sells other things, such as breast pumps, walkers, wheelchairs, compression stockings and bathroom safety products such as commodes, shower chairs and safety rails.

The business also has locations in Onalaska, Tomah and Reedsburg that are open by appointment only by calling the La Crosse store.

The business has a dozen respiratory therapists on its staff. “Our customers benefit from that by having experts train them on the CPAP equipment and instruct them about sleep apnea,” Holzer said.

Hours at the La Crosse store are 8:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday. For more information call the store at 608-791-1100 or visit www.familymedicalandcpap.com or its Facebook page.

Justin and Mandi Lenser of rural La Crescent plan to open The Butcher Shoppe meat market in October in the former Tas-Tee Shoppe restaurant at 211-A Main St. in Hokah, Minn.

The restaurant closed in June, in a small building behind the Hokah City Center building (the former Hokah Elementary School), which houses city offices. The Lensers will lease the small building from the city.

“We hope to open in early October,” Mandi Lenser said. “We will have a retail meat market. We’ll be selling fresh cuts of meat, marinated chicken breasts, things like that. We’ll also have in-house smoked products like snack sticks, hot dogs, ring bologna and summer sausage that we’ll make. And we’ll have some fish options like smoked salmon.”

The Butcher Shoppe will carry meats that are locally sourced as much as possible, Lenser said.

“My husband has been in the meat industry for more than 20 years,” Lenser said, and makes venison items for deer hunters. “We’ve had a lot of repeat (venison) customers asking us when we’ll go to the next step” and open a meat market.

For more information, visit The Butcher Shoppe’s Facebook page.

Under The Rust, which Bonny Goodenough has been operating at N8985 County Road C, rural Mindoro, opened its new retail location at 132 S. Leonard St. in downtown West Salem on Aug. 5.

The business, which she started in January 2021, sells rustic decor, repurposed antiques, gifts and floral items.

Bonny and her husband, Tim, bought the building — which is next to Hunter’s Last Chance bar and grill — in June and plan to renovate it.

For now, Under the Rust’s regular hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesday and Friday in West Salem, and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesday and Thursday in the rural Mindoro building. It’s also typically open from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at one of the two locations; check Under the Rust’s Facebook page for posts about business hours.

Goodenough said she hopes the West Salem building’s renovation is completed by early 2023. At that point, the business will have completely moved to the West Salem location.

She said she and her husband bought the West Salem building because that location has higher traffic counts and is more central than rural Mindoro. For more information, call 608-769-0758 or visit the store’s Facebook page.