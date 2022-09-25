WATCH NOW: Food Dudes restaurant opens in former The MOB Stop in Holmen

James Condos, his wife, Kyla Worthing, and their son, Kaiden Condos, will open Food Dudes restaurant on Tuesday in the former The MOB Stop restaurant in Suite 100 in the Old Town Center development at 208 S. Holmen Drive in Holmen.

James Condos — who also is known locally as Jimmy the Greek — said the new restaurant will feature fast service with gourmet burgers, chicken sandwiches and grilled cheese sandwiches. It also will have classic burgers, and two kinds of tenderized pork cutlet sandwiches.

Condos predicted the restaurant’s Hefty Hog Burger — part of its Motley line of burgers made with a combination of meats — will be one of its most popular. “It’s a mix of ground beef, ground bacon and ground ham mixed together into a ball, smashed and topped with more ham, more bacon, cheese,” he said. “It’s served on a brioche bun with lettuce, tomato and onion. And it’s served with your choice of fries or tots.”

Food Dudes meats will be fresh and never frozen, and the restaurant’s sauces will be made from scratch, Condos said. Food Dudes has inside and outside seating and its interior features lots of Japanese anime decor, which Condos, his son and his daughter, Sidney, are big fans of. (Sidney also will occasionally work at the restaurant.)

Food Dudes will be open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday and closed Monday.

Condos has 34 years of experience in the restaurant industry, and always wanted to own his own restaurant. He left his job as assistant general manager of the Coulee Golf Bowl in Onalaska on Aug. 31 to start the new Holmen restaurant.

For more information, visit Food Dudes’ Facebook page.

Erik Mills opened his second La Crosse Escape Room location on Friday in the former Hollister Co. store in Valley View Mall. The Hollister store closed in March 2020.

Mills said last week he will continue to operate his original La Crosse Escape Room, which he opened in 2016 in the Batavian Building at 319 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

Escape rooms are a type of interactive adventure game in which people are in a themed room with others and have to use elements of the room to follow clues, solve puzzles and crack codes to escape within a prescribed time period.

Mills’ new mall location opened with two escape rooms and a dedicated party room with party packages to provide another option for kids’ birthdays. One escape room has a 1950s Diner theme and the other is a Lost Teddy escape room that’s designed for children ages 6 to 10.

Mills said there’s enough room in his mall space for three more escape rooms. He said he hopes to open two of them within a year and the third within the next two years.

“I just felt it was a good opportunity,” Mills said of opening his second location, in the mall. “They (the mall) actually approached me. We’ve been busier than ever (at the downtown location) and this will allow us to provide us to provide additional choices.”

For more information, call the new mall location at 608-394-3800 or visit www.lacrosseescaperoom.com or Facebook.

A Wisconsin Dells, Wis.-based franchisee opened a Dunkin’ coffee and doughnuts drive-thru on Wednesday in the former Checkers drive-thru restaurant at 431 Lang Drive, just north of Menards.

Although it’s a drive-thru, the new location has the same products as a full-service Dunkin’, said Emily Kettinger, real estate development manager with Dairyland Operations LLC, an entity that franchisee TMart Operations I, LLC uses to purchase real estate.

Hours at the Lang Drive drive-thru are 5 a.m. to 8 p.m. seven days a week, Kettinger said. Dairyland bought the building in February. It had been vacant since Checkers closed in 2013 and was remodeled before Dunkin’ opened.

TMart has about 50 Dunkin’ locations in Wisconsin, the Upper Peninsula of Michigan and northern Minnesota, including the full-service Dunkin’ Donuts (the business name has since been changed to just Dunkin’) that opened in 2015 at 1422 S. Losey Blvd.

“We’re actively expanding in the western part of Wisconsin and are always looking for great real estate opportunities,” Kettinger said of the decision to open the drive-thru. “Lang Drive was a site we’d previously looked at, and the time was right to purchase and develop the property.”