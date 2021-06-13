WATCH NOW: Footjoy's owner uses his own grain for its beers, breads, buns and pizza crusts

FOOTJOY FARM & BREWING

WHAT: A restaurant and brewery owned by Chad Forsberg.

WHERE: 407 Central Drive in Melvina, a small community along Highway 27 between Sparta and Cashton.

HOURS: 4 to 9 p.m. Thursday, 3 p.m. to midnight Friday, noon to midnight Saturday, noon to 7 p.m. Sunday, and closed Monday, Tuesday and Wednesday.

MORE INFO: Call 608-654-5662 or visit www.footjoyfarmbrewery.com or Facebook.