WATCH NOW: Footjoy's owner uses his own grain for its beers, breads, buns and pizza crusts

MELVINA — Chad Forsberg likes the idea of farm-to-table restaurants, sourcing their ingredients from nearby producers.
He’s taken that idea one step further, growing the grain that he uses to make his beers and that go into his breads, buns and pizza crusts, at the Footjoy Farm & Brewing restaurant and brewery that he opened April 1 in Melvina, a small community on Highway 27 between Sparta and Cashton.
The new eating and drinking establishment is in the former location of Low Places Bar and Grill, and which before that housed the Frog Town Inn.
Footjoy’s beers are made in the small brewing system on the premises, and under contract (while still using Forsberg’s grain) by the Sand Creek Brewing Co. in Black River Falls. Some of its beer is sold to several bars and restaurants in this area and in the Minneapolis-St. Paul area.
Forsberg grows the grain — wheat, barley and rye — on his Footjoy Farm near Cataract and on a farm that some of his cousins own in North Dakota.
He grew up south of Minneapolis and for more than 20 years grew much-sought-after varieties of heirloom vegetables for Twin Cities restaurants. He still grows some heirloom vegetables for his new restaurant.
“We will support local farms as much as possible,” Forsberg said of his new restaurant and brewery. “We want to buy as much fresh, local stuff as we can.
“I was growing a lot of produce for chefs” in the Twin Cities when he moved to the Cataract area in 2005, Forsberg recalled. He had been renting land in the Twin Cities area before that.
“The housing bubble was picking up at the time and everything was so expensive around the Twin Cities,” Forsberg said. “It was ridiculous. So cheap land is what brought me to Cataract,” where he owns about 40 acres and rents some nearby small fields.
More recently, he decided to open his own restaurant and brewery.
“This spot became available,” Forsberg said of the Melvina building. “I saw it on Craigslist and contacted the owner and took a look at it. I liked this bar. It felt good, it felt right. It was in a relatively inexpensive area to open up, so my costs aren’t excessively high.”
Forsberg has six to 10 of his own beers on tap at any time, along with a few “guest beers” from other breweries. His biggest seller has been his Krusher beer, a Kolsch-style beer with low bitterness and a floral aroma. It’s light and very drinkable, Forsberg said.
His darkest brew has been the Mothership Destroyer, which Forsberg describes as a strong dark ale that balances a mild bitterness with subtle roasted chocolate and wood notes with a hint of fruit. It’s also been very popular.
Forsberg hopes to expand his beer production in the future. “I would like to see (his) beers in every Wisconsin tavern, if possible,” he said.
The tap handles at Footjoy Farm & Brewing are in the shape of a foot.
“I guess it was just on a whim when I was in my early 20s,” Forsberg said of adopting the Footjoy Farm name. “I was barefoot a lot.”
As for food, the restaurant is probably best known for its pizzas.
“People really like the pizzas,” Forsberg said. “They all have sourdough crusts. They’re pretty hefty. They can be pretty heavy pizzas, especially the ones that are really loaded.” The restaurant’s Ramped Up Supreme, Field and Forest, and A Nifty Margherita pizzas have been the most popular so far.
Footjoy Farm & Brewing also offers several kinds of burgers and other sandwiches.
The restaurant’s Mushroom and Swiss burger and its Ranch and Avocado burger have been its most popular burgers. Its Reuben and Chopped Cheese Hoagie have been two of the most popular sandwiches.
Forsberg would like to expand Footjoy’s hours “as we get more help. We’ve been shorthanded” and it’s been hard to find the additional employees that Footjoy Farm & Brewing needs, he said.
Forsberg has three employees at his restaurant and brewery, and his two children also help. “We could use several more employees,” he said.