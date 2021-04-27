Watch now: Foremost Farms sells Baraboo building, lab to company planning expansion

In addition to the building, Cherney purchased the milk testing and microbiology lab located inside. Steve Kuchenberg, the company’s president and CEO, said his team was excited when Foremost Farms expressed interest in transferring lab operations to Cherney, “partly because it would help grow our business and our partnership with Foremost, but it also helps us establish ourselves in a different part of the state where we don’t have as much of a presence and we know there’s a lot of opportunity.”

Kuchenberg said in the next two years the company plans to more than double the lab’s current footprint from 3,700 square feet to almost 9,000 square feet by remodeling part of the building, which will mean adding new positions “over time.” He declined to estimate how many people Cherney expects to hire, but said it will be looking for microbiologists and chemists.

He said Cherney currently employs 65 people, including seven in the Baraboo lab, who test food products to ensure they are safe to eat and aren’t contaminated by things like E. coli, listeria and salmonella before they are shipped to stores, making their work “a very essential part of the (food) supply chain.” Over the last year, it worked with 237 food manufacturers in Wisconsin, out of a total of 400 across the U.S., according to Kuchenberg.