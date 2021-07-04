WATCH NOW: Fourth of July has special meaning for Global Grounds owner

Today — the Fourth of July — is special to Thippi Luangpraseuth, an immigrant who bought the Dim Sum Tea Shop at 221 Pearl St. in 2018 and effective April 1 bought the assets of Global Grounds Coffee and merged the two businesses at the Global Grounds location at 1808 State St.
“The Fourth of July is special to me because it’s a holiday that represents freedom and opportunity for a better life,” Luangpraseuth said. “I am a first-generation immigrant who fled the country of Laos during the Vietnam War with my parents and four sisters. We are very fortunate that we all made it to America in 1979. I was 5 years old. I am grateful for all the sacrifices that my parents made for us to have a better life and more opportunities to pursue our dreams.” As a girl, her family traveled from a refugee camp in Thailand to Oshkosh, Wis.
Being a parent herself, Luangpraseuth said, she understands the sacrifices that her parents made for their children. This fall, she said, “Mahlivanh will be a sophomore at Viterbo University pursuing her own dreams, and Benjamin will be a junior at West Salem High School. Both are working at Global Grounds and are learning the art of coffee making alongside mom.”
Luangpraseuth fell in love with the Coulee Region years ago when she traveled through it on her way to attend Luther College in Decorah, Iowa. “This place was so beautiful,” she recalled.
Soon after attending Luther College, she settled in West Salem. She now lives in La Crosse.
Luangpraseuth started working at the Dim Sum Tea Shop at 221 Pearl St. in 2017, and bought that business in May 2018.
On April 1, she bought the assets of Global Grounds Coffee at 1808 State St. from owner and general manager Alina Piotrowski, and merged the two businesses at the latter location under the name Global Grounds Coffee & Tea.
Piotrowski remains general manager, but is training Amanda Muller to take her place when she leaves the business in August to move to California. Global Grounds has nine employees.
Before the acquisition and merger, both businesses were having a difficult time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.
“The pandemic really hit small businesses hard and in order to keep going, we had to think creatively,” Luangpraseuth said. “Two things really prompted me to merge the two businesses together. The first was that I wanted to move out of the downtown area due to it being not as safe. One of my favorite customers (Anthony Fimple) was senselessly murdered next door to my shop while working,” she said. “It affected me greatly.
“The second was I felt it was a good opportunity to merge coffee and tea together; both are ranked as among the top three consumed beverages in the world next to water,” Luangpraseuth said. “Global Grounds is nestled in a good community next to UW-L and provides a fun job for students. I like the energy and international flair of the small shop.”
Luangpraseuth said Global Grounds is a coffee and tea house with fresh-baked goods (such as muffins, scones and bagels), real fruit smoothies, a large variety of loose leaf teas, boba teas and various vegetarian food options. Its coffee is roasted by Bean Juice Coffee Roasters in La Crosse.
“My passion is to learn about diversity and culture through food and drink,” Luangpraseuth said. “I will be adding special events that help promote this and invite the community to join in my journey. I’m working with other small businesses such as Puja Mehta from Indian Meal Kit to help provide more diverse food and drink options. I have been blessed with amazing people helping me throughout my life and am on a personal mission to pay it forward in my own little ways.”
Luangpraseuth said Theresa Held of Bean Juice will roast coffee beans from Laos that will be used to make Vietnamese coffee drinks, with part of the sales proceeds going toward nonprofit organizations that remove bombs, build schools and hospitals and provide clean water to people in Laos.
She also plans to host an artist reception soon for Anthony Swartwout, a local chef and photographer who took some photos for her when he and his wife Melissa traveled to Southeast Asia before the COVID-19 pandemic hit. Luangpraseuth already has prints of some of the photos on display at Global Grounds.