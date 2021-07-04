WATCH NOW: Fourth of July has special meaning for Global Grounds owner

Soon after attending Luther College, she settled in West Salem. She now lives in La Crosse.

Luangpraseuth started working at the Dim Sum Tea Shop at 221 Pearl St. in 2017, and bought that business in May 2018.

On April 1, she bought the assets of Global Grounds Coffee at 1808 State St. from owner and general manager Alina Piotrowski, and merged the two businesses at the latter location under the name Global Grounds Coffee & Tea.

Piotrowski remains general manager, but is training Amanda Muller to take her place when she leaves the business in August to move to California. Global Grounds has nine employees.

Before the acquisition and merger, both businesses were having a difficult time because of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“The pandemic really hit small businesses hard and in order to keep going, we had to think creatively,” Luangpraseuth said. “Two things really prompted me to merge the two businesses together. The first was that I wanted to move out of the downtown area due to it being not as safe. One of my favorite customers (Anthony Fimple) was senselessly murdered next door to my shop while working,” she said. “It affected me greatly.