Watch now: Gallery 1802 opens across from UW-L's Cartwright Center

Featuring the work of local, regional and a few national artists, Mark Halter opened Gallery 1802 on Saturday at 1802 State St., across from the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Cartwright Center.

The new gallery sells paintings, sculptures and fine woodworking, Halter said last week.

“We will start with a strong collection of paintings by Mary Catherine Solberg of Minneapolis,” Haler said. “Plus eight marvelous metal sculptures by Luke Achterberg of Onalaska.” The gallery has a separate room for the work of Viroqua oil painter Kathie Wheeler, whose works Halter has collected for years. And he said nationally-recognized artist Thomas Paquette of Warren, Pa., has submitted two paintings for the opening.

Halter said the gallery also is featuring paintings by two emerging artists -- Hannah Heyer of Nodine and Hallie Rittgers of Minneapolis.

Halter has collected art for 15 years and is president of the board of the Coulee Region Alliance for the Visual Arts, an arts group founded by retired UW-L professor Ron Burman in honor of his late artist wife, Valerie.

“I’m bullish on my vision for La Crosse as an art center for Western Wisconsin,” Halter said. “I hope to help build on the fine work done over many years by the folks at the Pump House and the other private galleries in La Crosse.” He said he will encourage artists to move to La Crosse.

The gallery’s hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Thursday through Saturday or by appointment. For more information, call 608-784-9530 or email mark@gallery1802.com. The gallery soon will have a website and be on Facebook and Instagram.

As I mentioned in a column in March, look for Caribou Coffee, a Five Guys Burgers and Fries restaurant and a Mattress Firm store to open in a three-unit building that’s under construction next to the Chick-fil-A restaurant that will open this fall at the former Fauver Hill School site on the east side of Hwy. 16, south of Interstate 90, in Onalaska.

“We hope it will open in late fall 2022,” Lindsay Bosley, brand communications manager for Minneapolis-based Caribou Coffee, said last week when I asked when the new Caribou location will open.

“This will be a Caribou Cabin,” Bosley said of the new location, Suite 100 at 3025 S. Kinney Coulee Road. “Caribou Cabins are just under 600 square feet with ‘Caribou-blue’ exteriors. They feature convenient drive-thru and walk-up windows only (no interior seating).” The company opened a Caribou Cabin location last July at 4107 Mormon Coulee Road in La Crosse.

Bosley said Caribou Coffee plans to continue operating its current Onalaska location at 1202 County Road PH. “We have been part of the Onalaska community since 2004 and are delighted to add a second location,” she said.

Five Guys and Mattress Firm didn’t respond to my inquiries last week as to when their locations will open.

Driven to Clean, a new Holmen-based business that has a shop on Brice Prairie but goes to the customer’s home or business, began cleaning bins on July 7, Chad Kosin said last week. The new business cleans residential and commercial garbage bins, recycling bins and Dumpsters.

Kosin, who also is owner of Due North Development, said his partners in Driven to Clean are Bryan Werner of Advanced Multimedia Solutions and Brandon Haugen, a realtor with RE/MAX Results.

“We service La Crosse, Onalaska, Holmen, West Salem and new areas like La Crescent” and will begin serving additional areas soon, Kosin said. Plans are to expand to other states by spring, he said. “We are vertically integrated to franchise the business,” he said.

Driven to Clean has a truck (and more on order) with a high-powered wash system that kills upwards of 99 percent of bacteria, Kosin said. Combined with the 200-degree Fahrenheit water, the system removes viruses, bacteria, germs and residue, and deodorizes the bins and Dumpsters.

“We clean with zero chemicals and can give you back your garage with zero smelly bins,” Kosin said.

For more information, call 877-337-4836 or visit www.driventoclean.com or Facebook.

Marissa McGuire of Holmen started Walk and Talk in mid-July.

“This is a health and wellness business,” McGuire said last week. “I walk with clients and talk with them to improve and maintain their overall wellness, health and happiness.”

McGuire added, “Walking and talking are simply the most crucial exercises anyone can do to improve and maintain their physical, mental, emotional and social health.”

McGuire, who is a wellness/lifestyle consultant, said her experience as a personal trainer, psychology student, coach, teacher and mother gives her the knowledge and security to walk and talk with clients.

She said her service is “very financially reasonable” and that rather than spending money on a licensed psychologist or certified personal trainer “I take you off the couch and out of the gym to a relaxed, casual outdoor atmosphere where you can comfortably talk and walk with a kind, humble, respectful friend for a fair, small fee.”

McGuire said she meets clients at their location and that she serves the greater Holmen/La Crosse area.

For more information, call 307-429-8900 or visit www.walkandtalk.coach or Facebook. Clients can book a time and place online.

Skogen’s Festival Foods will open its 40th location on Aug. 12 at 1275 Bell Ave. in Hartford, Wis., which is northwest of Milwaukee.

With 250 employees, the store will be the first in the chain’s history to offer a Caribou Coffee drive-thru. The company was founded in 1946 as Skogen’s IGA and began operating as Festival Foods in 1990. For more information, visit www.festfoods.com.