Watch now: Habitat for Humanity continues its growth in Sun Prairie

SUN PRAIRIE — This growing city is well known for its sweet corn festival, an ear-nipping groundhog named Jimmy and Sunday night races around the clay oval of Angell Park Speedway, a tradition here since 1903.
Habitat for Humanity of Dane County is also making its mark.
Over the past 21 years, Habitat has constructed 48 homes in the city but that number is about to double with what will become the largest Habitat development in state history. The organization has invested over $3 million in streets, sewer and water lines and other infrastructure to lay the groundwork for Town Hall Crossing.
The 62-acre housing development near Highway 19 and Town Hall Drive would be constructed in four phases and consist of a mix of 48 Habitat homes and 70 others to be built by private developers and sold at market rate prices. Once completed, the project will become another shining example of the popularity of the Habitat housing program that has resulted in 315 homes over the past 32 years throughout the county.
It's also helping to ease some of the pressure off a tight real estate market and assist the 1,000 people a year who are moving to the city of 36,000, which is predicted to grow to 50,000 residents by 2040.
"I think it’s a very innovative project and we're pleased to have them doing that," Mayor Paul Esser said. "The most important part about Habitat is that they're developing housing for people that otherwise can't afford it. We have more people looking for housing regardless of income level, but at the lower level it's an even greater problem."
The project, to be built over the next six to eight years on the city's east side, will include Habitat homes of 1,000 to 1,200 square feet constructed with two-car garages at a cost of between $200,000 to $220,000 each. The non-Habitat homes are expected to be in the $300,000 range, said Steve Hanrahan, Habitat's chief operating officer.
Ground on the project's first phase will be broken on Wednesday and include 38 homes, 12 of which will be Habitat homes. It comes two months after the completion of 12 Habitat homes in Sun Prairie's Vandenburg Heights neighborhood, just west of C.H. Bird Elementary School.
Habitat is also moving forward with smaller housing projects in Oregon and Stoughton, both of which will have eight homes each. Habitat is also purchasing six lots from the city of Madison in the Owl Creek Neighborhood and is building two homes just off Milwaukee Street.
'Incredible' demand
Habitat typically is only capable of building 15 homes a year in Dane County. But Hanrahan said demand is such that it could likely build 100 or more a year. Informational sessions have even been reduced in frequency in an effort to not have potential homeowners on lengthy waiting lists.
"The demand is incredible," Hanrahan said. "It tells me there's a lack of affordable housing in the whole county, especially in areas where people want to live."
Those who build a home through Habitat need to go through an extensive application process that includes meetings with a committee, an 18-page questionnaire and 40 hours of classes. In addition to a down payment and monthly mortgage payments based on 28% of a family's gross income, homeowners are also required to put in 375 hours of sweat equity, stretched out over nine to 12 months, toward the building of their home.
Habitat has more than 30 employees and an annual budget of over $7 million but relies on a team of over 3,200 volunteers to assist homeowners and contractors with construction work. The organization also operates two Habitat ReStores at 4207 Monona Drive and 5906 Odana Road, and has done a market study for a third store in Sun Prairie.
The 48 Habitat homes built in Sun Prairie since 2000 serve 119 children, 68 adults and have added $7.2 million to the city's tax base.
"We're real excited that we did the right things years ago by making sure we had enough land in our land bank and now we're just raising money and getting the homes built," Hanrahan said. "This is a little different. We're the developer and we've had to deal with all of the infrastructure and the costs associated with that before we can start our building."
For Town Hall Crossing, the 62 acres were purchased by Habitat from a bank for $700,000 in 2017. CUNA Mutual Group has also donated $250,000 to the effort, which includes bike paths, a nature park, wetlands and a location that is close to schools, grocery shopping and is a short drive to the Colonial Club senior center and the city's historic downtown. Two of the streets in the development, Kamperschoer Drive and Kadow Lane, are named after former Habitat board chairs, George Kamperschoer and Jason Kadow.
Four Habitat families have already been selected for the project and their homes are expected to be completed by the end of June 2022.
"This site, I think, it really has everything to offer for Habitat families," said Jenny Ballweg, Habitat's communications director. "A lot of our families are inter-generational families and have grandpa and grandma living with them. This really has something for everybody."