Watch now: Habitat for Humanity continues its growth in Sun Prairie

Those who build a home through Habitat need to go through an extensive application process that includes meetings with a committee, an 18-page questionnaire and 40 hours of classes. In addition to a down payment and monthly mortgage payments based on 28% of a family's gross income, homeowners are also required to put in 375 hours of sweat equity, stretched out over nine to 12 months, toward the building of their home.

Habitat has more than 30 employees and an annual budget of over $7 million but relies on a team of over 3,200 volunteers to assist homeowners and contractors with construction work. The organization also operates two Habitat ReStores at 4207 Monona Drive and 5906 Odana Road, and has done a market study for a third store in Sun Prairie.

The 48 Habitat homes built in Sun Prairie since 2000 serve 119 children, 68 adults and have added $7.2 million to the city's tax base.

"We're real excited that we did the right things years ago by making sure we had enough land in our land bank and now we're just raising money and getting the homes built," Hanrahan said. "This is a little different. We're the developer and we've had to deal with all of the infrastructure and the costs associated with that before we can start our building."