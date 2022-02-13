WATCH NOW: It's no illusion: Mirage appears in its brand new Mormon Coulee Road building

Twenty-six years after he bought the business, Jeff Woodruff opened his Mirage Bar & Grill Your Sports Oasis on Friday in its brand new building at 3511 Mormon Coulee Road, between Burger King and the Hungry Peddler restaurant on the South Side of La Crosse.

Feb. 6 was the last day for the Mirage Sports Bar and Grill at 4329 Mormon Coulee Road, where Val Palen started the Mirage in 1991. Woodruff bought it from Palen in 1996.

Woodruff had been leasing that location, but owns the new building, which was constructed by Wieser Brothers General Contractor. “Wieser Brothers did an excellent job of staying on schedule” with construction, Woodruff said.

With the new building, the sports bar and grill has a slightly revised name that its general manager, Angie Burish, came up with. It also has an outdoor patio — something it didn’t have previously. And it has 20 flat-screen TVs, up from 17 TVs at the previous location.

“After the (COVID-19) pandemic, we realized there was a lot of need for outdoor seating,” Burish said of the decision to have an outdoor patio.

The new building can probably seat slightly more than 100 people inside, and there should be room for another 30 to 40 on the outdoor patio, Woodruff said.

“The bathrooms are much larger than they were (at the previous location) and they’re handicapped-accessible,” Woodruff said.

The new building also has a party room that can be rented.

Burish said the Mirage is holding an unofficial grand opening celebration this weekend, as today is Super Bowl Sunday. “I also want to hold something in June, when we can showcase our outdoor seating area and some other stuff that we will have,” she said.

Some of the Mirage’s most popular food items include Italian beef sandwiches, chicken strips, hamburgers, chicken sandwiches and appetizers such as onion rings, cheese curds and french fries.

Hours are 11 a.m. to bar time, seven days a week, Woodruff said.

Burish said the Mirage has seven employees, not counting her. “We’d like to have about 10,” she added.

With the move of the Mirage into a new building that Woodruff owns, he said, “I own the property for everything I own.”

He owns two other nearby businesses — Vick’s Bar at 3749 Mormon Coulee Road, which he bought about seven years ago, and the Hungry Peddler restaurant at 3429 Mormon Coulee Road, which he bought in February 2021 from Kevin Arnold. Arnold had purchased the Hungry Peddler from Fred Wakeen in 1985. Wakeen had started it in 1976.

Woodruff said he has no plans to change the Hungry Peddler. He and Arnold have been friends for 25 years, Arnold wanted to retire, and Woodruff knew the Hungry Peddler was a viable business, he said of his decision to buy it.

In 2008, Woodruff moved from La Crosse to Arizona, where he still lives. Burish is general manager of all three of his La Crosse businesses.

