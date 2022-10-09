Watch now: J’s Cafe settles in, in downtown La Crosse

A month after it opened, owners Jeanet Hinds and Ben Gruse are pleased with the amount of business they’ve had at J’s Cafe, on the first floor of the City Square building at 444 Main St. in downtown La Crosse.

And they have plans to expand the menu, hours and number of events at the cafe, which opened on Sept. 4 in the former International Bake Shoppe space. The bake shop closed in June 2020 when its owners retired.

J’s Cafe serves a variety of coffee beverages, such as latte, Americano, cappuccino and drip; teas; bottled drinks and mimosas. Hinds and Gruse also plan to begin serving smoothies in the next few weeks.

The cafe’s food menu includes avocado toast, bagels, English muffins and breakfast sandwiches. Its owners plan to begin offering breakfast bowls in the next few weeks.

“Right now (the menu) definitely leans toward the coffee side,” Gruse said. But as it expands its food menu, it eventually should be a “full cafe,” he said.

The cafe’s hours are 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Monday through Friday and 8 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. “We want to expand those hours eventually,” Gruse said. “We want to be open later for various events, which could be anything from open mike to art gatherings and tea parties.”

“We’re also looking to do game nights” eventually, Hinds said.

Hinds is a native of Los Angeles and has lived in the Midwest for the past six years. She and Gruse, who is a native of Neenah, Wis., moved to La Crosse about 1½ years ago.

They were attracted to the La Crosse area because of the bluffs and other places to hike and be connected to nature. “We like the downtown area,” which is one reason why they located their cafe downtown, Gruse said. And they like the space their cafe occupies partly because it’s along Artist’s Alley, which is an alley of murals.

For more information, visit J’s Cafe’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Zack Gaugush and Linda Vale opened their new Another Green World premium plant shop on Sept. 28 at 1231 Caledonia St. on the city’s North Side.

“We focus on indoor house plants, including tropical foliage,” Gaugush said. “We also carry a wide selection of plant pots and we sell growing supplies such as worm castings and other fertilizers.”

The new store also sells things made by local artists, such as plant pots, candles, jewelry and home decor, Vale said. She and Gaugush have space in the store for holding workshops on such things as terrariums, bonsai trees and making other plant-related crafts.

People also can rent space for small events such as birthday parties; catering is available.

The store’s hours are 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Wednesday through Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday.

Vale is an outdoor educator and former operations manager of GROW La Crosse, a nonprofit organization whose mission is to connect youth with healthy food and nature through hands-on garden-based experiences to nourish growing minds and bodies. Vale, who also is former manager of the Cameron Park Farmers Market, said she can help people select the right plants and educate them on how to care for the plants.

Gaugush has worked in the region in various plant-related capacities for 20 years. He works part time at Western Technical College as the greenhouse grower at the college’s Horticulture Education Center.

For more information, visit the store’s Facebook or Instagram pages.

Milan Laser Hair Removal opened Sept. 26 in the former B.A. Burrito Co. restaurant at 2928 Market Place, in a multi-tenant building across from The Home Depot store in Onalaska. The space where B.A. Burrito closed in 2018 was remodeled for the hair removal business.

Milan, which is headquartered in Omaha, Neb., was founded in 2012 and says it is the nation’s largest hair removal provider, with more than 220 locations in 29 states. It says it provides hair removal services with permanent results.

“We were the 224th location to open,” said Kelly Czajka, manager of the new Onalaska location. Hours are 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Thursday, 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Friday and 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday.

For more information, call 608-406-2277 or visit https://milanlaserlacrosse.com or the Onalaska location’s Facebook page.