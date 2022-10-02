Watch now: La Crosse Hy-Vee supermarket and convenience store to open Oct. 18

Dan Welsh says he’s excited about the Oct. 18 opening of the Hy-Vee supermarket in the former Sears department store building at Valley View Mall, and the Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience store that will open the same day in a new nearby building.

As district store director, Welsh will oversee the La Crosse Hy-Vee at 4200 Hwy. 16, as well as the Winona Hy-Vee that he has overseen for the past six years.

The 105,000-square-foot La Crosse store is one of the largest in the Hy-Vee chain, Welsh said. The nearby convenience store has 4,100 square feet of space.

At the Winona store, Welsh said, “We’ve had a lot of inquiries about when we’re coming to La Crosse. We’re finally here, and we can’t wait to serve the community.”

The new store will have a Wahlburgers restaurant with indoor and outdoor seating, a Starbucks, a Market Grille, a Hy-Chi department with sushi and other Asian food, an Italian department, a Long Island Deli department, seafood and meat departments, a pharmacy, wine and spirits, and a Joe Fresh clothing department. Some of those departments will be new to the area, Welsh noted.

The La Crosse supermarket will open at 6 a.m. Oct. 18. After that, regular store hours will be 5 a.m. to 11 p.m. daily.

Hours at the nearby Hy-Vee Fast and Fresh convenience store will be 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. daily, said Christina Gayman, assistant vice president of communications at Hy-Vee headquarters in West Des Moines, Iowa. “It will feature fresh on-the-go meal offerings, a Market Grille Express and select grocery staples including fresh produce and fresh bakery items,” she said. It also will sell gasoline and diesel fuel.

The new Hy-Vee will have about 550 employees, Gayman said. Last week it still had about 150 part-time job openings and a handful of full-time openings. For information about job interviews, visit the store’s Facebook page.

Hy-Vee purchased the vacant former Sears department store property in September 2020 and has remodeled it into a supermarket, while building the convenience store nearby.

Hy-Vee operates more than 285 stores in Iowa, Illinois, Kansas, Minnesota, Missouri, Nebraska, South Dakota and Wisconsin. For more information about the new La Crosse store, call 608-668-6600 or visit its Facebook page.

Bakalars Sausage Co. in La Crosse purchased food distributor Tri-Star Foods Inc. of Maple Grove, Minn., and its Elliott’s Up North brand of meat products on Aug. 31, which owners Mike and Bethany Bakalars say will mean more jobs in La Crosse.

Tri-Star will continue to operate from the Twin Cities suburb of Maple Grove, as a subsidiary of Bakalars Sausage. Elliott’s products include bacon, hams, natural casing wieners, skinless hot dogs, summer sausages, cheese, semi-dry meats and sliced lunch meats.

Tri-Star in the past has contracted with various meat processors, including Bakalars Sausage, to make Elliott’s products. Elliott’s products in the past have been distributed throughout Minnesota and in northern Wisconsin and the upper peninsula of Michigan, and will begin appearing in this area.

With the acquisition, Bakalars Sausage will boost its production of Elliott’s products, and expand its distribution area for Bakalars meat products.

Bakalars Sausage had about 55 employees in La Crosse before the Tri-Star acquisition, which boosted Bakalars’ total employment to about 85.

Mike and Bethany Bakalars said they expect to add eight to 10 employees in La Crosse within the next year because of the acquisition.

“Our employees at Bakalars Sausage Co and Tri-Star Foods are our greatest assets, and this acquisition would not have been possible without their hard work and dedication,” Mike Bakalars said. For more information, visit his company’s Facebook page.

Sixty-four years after Ed Von Haden started the business as a Standard Oil gas station, the Heeter’s Car Care building at 2402 La Crosse St. is being sold. And its equipment, parts and salvage automobiles will be auctioned at 11 a.m. Thursday.

The business started in 1958, Dave Heeter said last week. He and his brother, Harley, who are grandsons of Von Haden, have been operating the auto repair business.

The business was known as Heeter’s Amoco gas station until 1997, when the Heeter family quit selling gasoline and renamed it Heeter’s Car Care, continuing to do automobile and light truck repair work.

Dave Heeter said the sale of the property will close later this month. The buyer’s name hasn’t been revealed yet.

Deep Roots Chiropractic will hold a grand opening celebration from noon to 3 p.m. Saturday in Suite 104 in the Old Town Center development at 208 S. Holmen Drive in Holmen.

The event will feature a taco bar, prizes and office tours.

Jarod Mau, doctor of chiropractic, opened his new practice in July. For more information, call 608-399-2220 or visit www.deeprootschiropractic.com or Facebook.