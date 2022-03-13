WATCH NOW: Magnolia Sunset Event Venues makes its debut in former Creekside location

Kimberly Nimtz and Melanie Tarnow have purchased and transformed the former Creekside Grill and Pub at W5450 Keil Coulee Road in the town of Medary into Magnolia Sunset Event Venues, which will hold its first event today.

“We have an employee party for a local business” today, Nimtz said.

Nimtz and Tarnow plan to host many kinds of events at their venue, which will operate year-round.

That will include such things as weddings and related events like rehearsal dinners and bridal shows, birthday parties, retirement parties, baby showers, anniversary parties, funeral luncheons and celebrations of life, holiday parties and fundraisers, Tarnow said.

Nimtz and Tarnow, who bought the former Creekside Grill and Pub on Feb. 1, worked together for a few years starting in 2007 and have been friends since then. “We started working together again at the Blue Moon (restaurant in Onalaska) in 2020 and formed a partnership and opened Magnolia Sunset Event Venues in February 2022,” Nimtz said.

Nimtz is catering manager at the Blue Moon, and her husband, Dustin Nimtz, is part owner of the Blue Moon. “And Blue Moon will be our exclusive caterer at Magnolia Sunset Event Venues, so the food will be amazing,” Nimtz said.

“I am one of the managers at Blue Moon Restaurant,” Tarnow said. “My husband Todd is a conductor for the Burlington Northern Santa Fe Railway.”

“Working in the catering industry in the area, I have seen a need for venue options in this area, and it is something that I really have a passion for,” Nimtz said of her interest in starting Magnolia Sunset.

“Starting my own business has always been a dream of mine, having been in the service industry for almost 25 years now,” Tarnow said. “We started talking about this awesome idea over a year ago, and we couldn’t resist the thought of such an amazing business venture.”

Tarnow said she was interested in buying the former Creekside facility because “The location and setting has great aesthetics. It has everything we feel we need for a very successful venue.”

“The area is beautiful and has enough space for the types of events that we would like to host,” Nimtz added.

“Magnolia Sunset will be able to host events for up to 400 people for a sit-down dinner, and even larger events for appetizer/lounging events,” Nimtz said. It also will host outdoor events.

“We have multiple ceremony sites available on our grounds, both indoor and outdoor,” Nimtz said. “We will have a beautiful wooden pergola and many other decorated archways available to make wedding ceremonies beautiful. We are also bringing in over 100 plants and trees this spring to make the grounds even more beautiful than they already are.”

