WATCH NOW: Morrie’s Audi Volkswagen of La Crosse opens in new Onalaska facility

Morrie’s Audi Volkswagen of La Crosse will open Monday in its new, much larger facility at 331 Theater Road in Onalaska.

Its move from 700 Monitor St. in La Crosse is prompting another business to move to the Monitor Street location, and a new business to move into the latter’s previous South Side facility.

The new Morrie’s building at the intersection of Theater Road and Midwest Drive has about 34,000 square feet of space, said Ryan Riste, the auto dealership’s general manager. That’s a lot more than the 21,500 total square feet of space that it’s had in its two leased buildings on Monitor Street.

The new Onalaska location also has about 400 outside parking spaces for its inventory, many more than at the Monitor Street site, Riste said.

“This building will help us with flow and with customer service,” Riste said, adding that customers will benefit from more efficient sales and customer service operations in the new state-of-the-art building. “And we’re with our competitors out here,” he said of nearby auto dealerships. “That increases the ease of shopping for customers.”

The business is part of Morrie’s Auto Group, the Minnetonka, Minn.-based company that bought the local Audi and Volkswagen dealership in 2017. Riste has been with Morrie’s for 20 years, has been with the local dealership for four years and has been its general manager for three years. The local dealership has nearly 40 employees.

Sales hours are 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday and Thursday and 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. Tuesday, Wednesday, Friday and Saturday. Service and parts hours are 7 a.m. to 6 p.m. Monday through Friday.

A grand opening celebration will be from noon to 5 p.m. Oct. 8. It is open to the public and will feature a food truck, live music and a car show.

For more information, call

608-765-4800, or visit www.

dilacrosse.com, the local

Audi Facebook page or the local

Volkswagen Facebook page.But the former Morrie’s location at 700 Monitor St. won’t be sitting empty. The Coulee Auto used automobile dealership is moving its Coulee Auto Care service and repair operation there from 2915 East Ave. S., near the Pizza King restaurant on the city’s South Side.

Coulee Auto Care is expected to open at the former Morrie’s location on Sept. 19, said Carl Johnson, Coulee Auto’s vice president of marketing. Hours will be 9 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Monday through Friday.

The former Morrie’s location is much larger and has more hoists than Coulee Auto Care’s previous location, Johnson said. Reconditioning automobiles that Coulee Auto bought and plans to sell has been the main focus of Coulee Auto Care. But with the much larger former Morrie’s location, it will expand the amount of service and repair work it does for the general public, Johnson said.

The larger size of the former Morrie’s facility and its proximity to Coulee Auto were factors in the decision to move the service and repair operation, Johnson said.

Meanwhile, Johnson said, Coulee Auto’s Coulee Auto Detail operation is expected to open by Oct. 1 in its new location — part of the former Perkins Restaurant & Bakery at 1411 Rose St. where Coulee Auto opened in December 2020. The auto cleaning and detailing operation will have much more room there than it has at its current location at 229 Rose St. For more information, call 608-498-4020 or visit www.couleeauto.com or the company’s Facebook page.

Coulee Classics auto sales and service opened Wednesday at 2915 East Ave. S., near Pizza King restaurant in La Crosse.

Adam Harper owns the new business. “We’re up and running for service now, and we have a dealer’s license pending for vehicle sales,” office manager Jace Lippert said. Hours are 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday and by appointment on Saturday. A grand opening celebration will be held at a date yet to be announced.

“We do service and repairs of all makes and models” of automobiles, Lippert said. “We specialize in service and sales of classics, hot rods and unique rides,” he said. “And we offer a car locating service.”

For more information, call 608-799-4716 or visit www.couleeclassics.com or Facebook.

Rick and Kari Christenson, who own Relic Road and Gasoline Alley in Onalaska, opened The Retro Ranch on Sept. 2 at 536 Chestnut St. – at the corner of Chestnut Street and County Hwy. A – in Black River Falls. It’s across from a Kwik Trip.

“The Retro Ranch is a mid-century vintage shop,” said Kari Jelinek Christenson, formerly of Black River Falls. The new business is in the former home of her grandparents, Emil and Carol Jelinek, who built it in the mid-1950s. “Not much has changed in the home since then, so it seemed only fitting that it become a place for others to step back in time,” Christenson said.

“We have a vintage bar room, kitchen items, a petroliana room full of car- and guy-related items, estate jewelry, advertising signage and more, all from the 1950s-60s era,” Christenson said of the new shop.

Hours are 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Saturday through September. During the colder months, The Retro Ranch probably will be open one weekend each month – dates will be announced on the store’s Facebook page.

Relic Road is a vintage shop at N5539 Penney Lane in Onalaska and Gasoline Alley is a toy parts business in the same building.

For more information about The Retro Ranch, call 715-670-0333 or visit the shop’s Facebook page.

Patty Marshall opened The Salon Suite, a new hair salon, on Aug. 1 at 405 S. Main St. in downtown Holmen.

“I provide color, facial waxing, and men and women’s cuts,” Marshall said. “I am a professional stylist and have been working in this industry for 21 years. This is the first salon I have owned. I previously rented a chair for 17 years but I have always wanted to be an owner.”

Marshall said she loves being a stylist and establishing relationships with clients. “I am proud to be part of the Holmen community and look forward to many years in the downtown area,” she said.

The salon’s hours vary, said Marshall, who prefers that people message her via her salon’s Facebook page.