WATCH NOW: New owner says Gale’s Lanes has had a great first year

GALESVILLE — A year after she and her husband bought Galesville’s six-lane bowling alley and bar, Angela Kelly says they’ve learned a lot while upgrading the facility they renamed Gale’s Lanes.

“We’ve had an incredible time,” Kelly said. “We’ve learned so much about hospitality, about bowling, about ourselves, about the community. All in all, we’ve had a great year.”

She and her husband, Brian, bought and renamed Bricks Bowling at 16902 S. Davis St. in downtown Galesville last January.

With the sale to the Kellys, Bricks Bowling operator Dave “Duffy” Emmons retired. He and his wife, Cathy Naas (who died in 2019) took over the former Alley Gators bowling alley in 2002 and initially operated it as Duffy’s Bowling Alley. They renamed it Bricks Bowling several years later.

“We both grew up in Onalaska and had been seeking an investment in the Coulee Region for years,” Kelly said of buying the bowling alley.

The Kellys continue to live in St. Paul, where Brian has a full-time job and where Angela works part time as a Realtor who’s licensed in both Minnesota and Wisconsin.

“I spend a significant amount of time here at the bowling alley,” Kelly said. Her sister, Allison Steers of La Crosse, helps her run the bowling alley’s day-to-day operations.

The Kellys and Steers have been busy making improvements. The wood lanes were resurfaced last July. They also replaced the gutters with ones that all have bumpers, which Steers said is important for children and some adults. Bumpers help prevent bowling gutter balls.

“We repainted all of the bowling alley and added some decor,” Angela Kelly said. “We replaced the roof, we replaced the furnace. We have brand new shoes. We have 15 new balls. And we’ve invested a good chunk of money into the pinsetter equipment in the back as well.”

Kelly said she wants to continue making improvements. For example, “We have some hopes of someday having a commercial kitchen so we can often a broader (food) menu to folks,” she said. “And we have a basement that we hope to convert (to some use) in the future. But we’re not sure what that’s going to be.”

For now, food at Gale’s Lanes includes frozen pizzas that are baked there, chips and nuts. “Hopefully someday soon we’ll have soft warm pretzels,” Kelly said.

Gale’s Lanes has a full bar with beer and house drinks, which include alcoholic and non-alcoholic options. It doesn’t yet offer wine. “But that is another area that we hope to grow into,” Kelly said.

The bowling alley is available for rent for such events as birthday parties, family reunions and employee parties.

Gale’s Lanes has attracted customers from as far away as Black River Falls and Osseo. “I would say the bulk of our business has been from southern Trempealeau County and northern La Crosse County,” Kelly said.

Dick and Lori Zierke, who own Pla-Mor Lanes bowling alley in La Crosse, have been “fantastic supports and resources for us,” Kelly said. She has known them for years.

“Being part of the downtown Galesville business community has been great,” Kelly said. “It’s been such a wonderful group to interact with. They’re very supportive. I never expected to be among so many women entrepreneurs and women business owners, which downtown Galesville seems to have quite a few of.”

Gale’s Lanes will remain active in the community.

“We will be starting Sunday Fund-day in February,” Kelly said. “Every game bowled on Sundays will be donated to a local organization. We will be starting with our local EMT organization in Trempealeau County.”

