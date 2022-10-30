Three brothers who work there are buying Big Boar Barbecue and Catering at 510 Commerce St. in West Salem from its founders, Jerry and Donna Beyer, effective Tuesday.

The new owners are twins Carter and Quinten Morris, who have worked there for more than five years, and their older brother, Cody Morris, who has worked there for the past several months. They plan no major changes in the business, Carter told me last week.

The Beyers began serving their barbecue in 2010 in a “cookshack” trailer parked along Commerce Street, near their Beyer Cabinets business. They opened their barbecue restaurant in 2014. They sold their cabinet business to their daughter and her husband, Ronda and Rod Young, in 2016.

Jerry Beyer said last week that he and his wife sold their barbecue business because they wanted to retire. “Once I knew (the Morris brothers) were serious (about buying the business) I was in seventh heaven,” he said. “We feel very good about passing it on to them.”

The West Salem restaurant’s hours are 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. Monday through Friday and 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. For more information, call 608-612-0387 or visit www.bigboarbbq.com or Facebook.

Look for the Sparta Bottling Co. to begin serving its own craft soda pop as well as German-inspired pub food next summer in the former police station at 121 E. Oak St. in downtown Sparta.

Owners Beau and Jeanette Burlingame bought the building from the city in January and plan to begin remodeling it in early December.

They plan to open to the public next June or July.

The Burlingames also own the Beer Shop tap room at 200 W. Wisconsin St. in Sparta, which they opened in July 2020.

At their new Sparta Bottling Co., the Burlingames plan to make small batches of craft soda pop using real fruit. They plan to serve made-from-scratch pub food and their soda pop seven days a week and also plan to offer Sunday brunch, a Friday fish fry, beer and cocktails made with bitters produced by the bottling company. The second floor of the two-story building will be an Airbnb available for short-term rental to travelers.

The Sparta Bottling Co. will have indoor and outdoor seating. Its soda pop will be available on tap, and some kind of container will be available to customers who want to take soda pop home, Beau said.

The new business might begin with five or six flavors of soda pop, Jeanette said. “And expand from there. We’ll do seasonal rotations. And I’m sure we’ll discover kind of our flagships.

We want to do a traditional root beer for sure.”

The Burlingames expect to have 15 to 20 employees at Sparta Bottling Co. when it opens and have begun posting job openings on its website.

If Sparta Bottling Co. were to begin canning or bottling soda pop and wholesaling it to customers such as area grocery stores and convenience stores at some point in the future, it would need to expand to a second building, where the production would occur, Beau said.

For more information, visit www.spartabottlingco.com or Facebook.

I was slow in learning about this, but Matt and Angie Schaitel have moved their Alchemy Brewing Co. from a former garage in Leon to the much larger former Terry’s Hideout bar and grill at 10041 County Hwy. XX, between Leon and Melvina. The new location has a rural Cashton address and is at the intersection of Hwys. XX and 27.

“We’ve expanded our equipment” and increased beer production at the new location, which opened in May, Matt told me last week. “We’re technically a microbrewpub now” and also serve food, such as hamburgers, taco salad, smothered fries and fried cheese curds, he said. The Schaitels use their own cheese curd batter. “And our hamburger is always fresh, never frozen,” Matt said.

Last week, Alchemy Brewing had 20 beers on tap, including five brewed by Matt. It also has a variety of canned and bottled beers. The new location has inside and outside seating.

Hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Monday, Thursday and Sunday; 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday; 11 a.m. to 11 p.m. Saturday and closed Tuesday and Wednesday.

For more information, call 608-633-0170 or visit the brewery’s Facebook page.