Watch now: Octopi Brewing in Waunakee shoots for 1 million barrels a year with $72 million expansion

When Isaac Showaki opened his brewery in Waunakee in 2015, he had optimistic visions of one day producing 50,000 barrels of beer a year.

But after six years his Octopi Brewing Co. has quickly blown past all of his most conservative estimates and is poised to become one of the largest breweries in Wisconsin and one of the largest craft breweries in the nation.

Showaki, 37, is in the midst of a $72 million, 300,000-square-foot expansion project in the Waunakee Business Park that is designed to push production to an astonishing 1 million barrels a year.

And very little of that will be produced for Octopi's own brands.

Instead, Showaki has found a profitable and growing niche in producing 500 different beers, hard ciders, canned cocktails and non-alcoholic teas, sodas, seltzers, coffees and flavored waters for other companies. Some, like One Barrel Brewing Co. in Madison, are relatively small. But some of the other 17 companies Octopi works with are among the largest beverage companies in the country that either don't have the capacity or don't want to invest in building a facility for a new product that may or may not be successful.

"It's super tough, but I think that's what separates us from the rest of the co-packers, the ability to be able to have the capabilities and flexibility for our clients," Showaki said of producing a wide range of products for multiple customers. "I love growth and challenge, and our team is up to it."

Showaki expects his revenues this year to top $30 million and production to exceed 230,000 barrels. In 2019, he had 46 employees and saw that grow to 152 this year. By the time the expansion is completed next summer, he expects to have more than 200 employees, making Octopi one of the largest private employers in the village.

Octopi began in a $5 million facility, but an $11 million, 33,000-square-foot expansion that added more fermentation tanks and a new canning line was completed in 2019. Earlier this year a new system capable of brewing 150 barrel batches at a time went on line, while 20 more fermentation tanks, some of which can hold 600 barrels of product, were added. There's also a new pasteurization machine that can hold 21,000 cans.

"We've launched products in as little as three weeks," said Showaki. "It usually takes three to six months, but if the client is ready to go with packaging and raw materials we can do it. We have value for (our customers). There's no capital investment for them and we can produce a quality product."

The latest project, which includes $3.06 million in tax incremental funding from the village, takes Octopi to another level. And when completed it could put Octopi behind only Molson Coors (which brews Miller) and City Brewing in La Crosse among state brewing companies. Nationally, among craft brewers, Octopi could be the third-largest behind Boston Beer Co. and Sierra Nevada, Showaki said.

Massive growth

A $50 million, 100,000-square-foot addition to the existing 65,000-square-foot brewery along Uniek Drive will make room for 20 tanks, each capable of holding 1,200 barrels of product, while a new canning line is designed to accommodate nine different sizes of cans and fill 1,200 cans a minute, which is nearly four times faster than the existing canning line that will remain in use. There's also much needed office space, more room for research and development and a solar farm on the roof that feeds a Tesla Megapack battery system that can store up to 3 megawatt-hours of electricity.

Across the street, a $22 million, 200,000-square-foot warehouse, packaging and distribution center will include 14 loading docks, a 14,000-square-foot cooler, 5,000-square-foot freezer and 21,000 square feet of office space. The facility is being developed by SARA Investment Real Estate and leased by Octopi for at least the next 20 years.

"It's humbling to be part of a project for a company that's just going gangbusters," said Christina Ballweg, SARA's executive vice president, who was on hand for a groundbreaking on Friday. "It's super exciting for the community. They really have an interesting business model."

The warehouse and distribution center has been designed by Aro Eberle Architects, while Vogel Bros. Building Co. is tasked with construction of both new facilities, scheduled to open next summer. Showaki, who has only minor investors in his brewery, maxed out his borrowing limit at Bank of Sun Prairie and for this project is using One Community Bank.

"It's hard to wrap your head around all that they've been been able to accomplish in such a short time," said Chris Zellner, Waunakee village president. "This growth, this development is great for (Octopi), it's great for our community, it's great for our people."

Octopi was named by Inc. Magazine as one of the fastest-growing companies in the country after it grew by 700% in 2020. It was one of 18 Dane County companies to make the list of 5,000 companies nationwide.

Waunakee village administrator Todd Schmidt has seen scores of development projects come across his desk at Village Hall in recent years. Some have been for the downtown, while others are focused on the village's south side and include a growing list of retail, restaurant and professional services businesses. He's seen few businesses grow as rapidly as Octopi.

"It is just such a strong, powerful system that (Showaki) has built (along with) connections with all of the industry leaders," Schmidt said. "He's found the right branch of the tree to sprout off from. He's liked grabbed onto that branch and pursued it."

Choppy waters

This has been a tumultuous time for some independent craft brewers, while others are expanding.

Shareholders at New Glarus Brewing Co. are in a legal battle with owners Deb and Dan Carey and contend they have been denied the true value of their investment. The Careys have countered and have filed a defamation lawsuit against the shareholders' law firm.

At Ale Asylum, financial issues, a crowded marketplace, reduced production and negative impacts from the pandemic have forced the owners to put the 45,000-square-foot brewery up for sale. If no buyer is found, the brewery, its tasting room and restaurant will close at the end of the month.

Rockhound Brewing Co. on South Park Street closed in late 2020, and Next Door Brewing Co. on Atwood Avenue was sold in August and has been renamed Starkweather Brewing. Next Door, however, will continue to have its beer made via contract at Potosi Brewing Co. for distribution.

But the expansion at Octopi adds to the list of other expansion success stories in the Madison area.

Growing demand for its lineup of gluten-free beers has ALT Brew, of Madison, working on plans for a $500,000 expansion that would increase the size of its brewing kettle, add more fermentation tanks and increase its reach to beyond just Wisconsin.

Young Blood Beer Co. on King Street has submitted plans with the city to remodel a nearly 7,000-square-foot industrial space along South Stoughton Road for a production brewery.

And One Barrel Brewing Co., known for its Penguin Pale Ale and an expansive tasting room and beer garden in Door County, has reopened its Atwood Avenue facility. Besides beer, it is offering up smoked meats and sides Thursday through Saturday.

The Octopi expansions have filled the original 6-acre lot, while the new distribution center is on a 14-acre parcel across the street. Showaki, however, still has more room to expand. He owns another 6 acres adjacent to the distribution center and has an option on another 5 acres. One of his plans he wants to pursue in the next two to three years is the construction of his own wastewater treatment plant.

"But to be honest, this has been the most challenging year of our short (time)," Showaki said. "We grew really, really fast, so managing growth is really hard, plus you have supply chain issues that are a nightmare and the labor market is super tough."

