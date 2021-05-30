WATCH NOW: Oolala! Consign opens Tuesday in Jackson Plaza shopping center

Mazza said she chose the store name Oolala! Consign as a nod to her family’s French heritage and because it’s “a name that was easy to pronounce and a bit on the playful side.”

Mazza, who graduated from Aquinas High School in 1983, said her first retail job was at the candy counter of the former Major Rexall Drug store, in the space now occupied by Oolala! Consign. She started there during the summer before her junior year in high school.

One of the most memorable experiences of Mazza’s retail career came during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.

While manager of training for the Saks Fifth Avenue department store chain, Mazza was talking with a friend on the fourth floor of the chain’s administration building — across Fifth Avenue from its flagship store in midtown Manhattan — when “I saw a plane go right behind his head,” Mazza recalled. “I said to him ‘Something weird is going on.’ ”

It was one of two hijacked passenger jets on their way to crash into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, several miles away. About a half-hour later, Mazza’s friend told her that he had just received a telephone call that said the World Trade Center had been hit.