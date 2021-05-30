WATCH NOW: Oolala! Consign opens Tuesday in Jackson Plaza shopping center

Continuing a 40-year retail career that’s taken her to Philadelphia, San Francisco, Minneapolis, New York City and back to her hometown of La Crosse, Kay Mazza has become a store owner for the first time.
Mazza will open Oolala! Consign on Tuesday at 1006 S. 19th St. in the Jackson Plaza shopping center in La Crosse. She took over the Elite Repeat Consignment & More shop from Sue Hill (who retired) on Feb. 1 and renamed and remodeled it to prepare for Tuesday’s opening.
Mazza’s store will have its grand opening celebration June 18-19.
The store will continue to offer women’s clothing, accessories and shoes, as Elite Repeat did. And Mazza has added some new lines, such as men’s clothing and accessories, men’s shoes and cool men’s home decor. She also has added an art gallery area and a listening station for listening to albums.
“Oolala! Consign also will partner with Bittersweet Flower Market in La Crosse,” said Mazza, whose store will sell some Bittersweet items. She said her store also will host many pop-up shops in partnership with people such as clothing designers, bakers and jewelry makers.
As part of the store’s remodeling, its flooring and track lighting were replaced.
“I want the shop (merchandise) to be well-edited, fun and for this to be a shop with curious, novelty items,” Mazza said.
Mazza said she chose the store name Oolala! Consign as a nod to her family’s French heritage and because it’s “a name that was easy to pronounce and a bit on the playful side.”
Mazza, who graduated from Aquinas High School in 1983, said her first retail job was at the candy counter of the former Major Rexall Drug store, in the space now occupied by Oolala! Consign. She started there during the summer before her junior year in high school.
One of the most memorable experiences of Mazza’s retail career came during the Sept. 11, 2001, terrorist attacks on the United States.
While manager of training for the Saks Fifth Avenue department store chain, Mazza was talking with a friend on the fourth floor of the chain’s administration building — across Fifth Avenue from its flagship store in midtown Manhattan — when “I saw a plane go right behind his head,” Mazza recalled. “I said to him ‘Something weird is going on.’ ”
It was one of two hijacked passenger jets on their way to crash into the twin towers of the World Trade Center, several miles away. About a half-hour later, Mazza’s friend told her that he had just received a telephone call that said the World Trade Center had been hit.
After that, Mazza and other members of the chain’s training team worked on ways to help Saks employees around the nation cope with their emotions regarding the 9-11 attacks, and to help them communicate with customers who were upset about the attacks.
“Strangely enough, after that wild ride, my father (Lee Gilbert, longtime Aquinas High School athletic director) passed away suddenly,” in January 2002, Mazza said.
She quickly realized it was time to come home. “My grandmother was 102 at the time and my sister who is disabled needed support along the side of my mom,” Mazza said. “Family first, you know.”
She became manager of the Herberger’s department store in Valley View Mall in La Crosse, a post she held from September 2002 to November 2013.
Mazza later ran the Touch of Class store in downtown La Crosse from 2013 to 2018, and then Dale’s Clothing for Men and Women in downtown La Crosse for the past few years.
“My mom (Sue Gilbert), my dad and my grandmother (Helen Larkin) are all equally my mentors,” Mazza said. “My mom is a true quiet leader and pillar of strength, my dad an effortless caregiver and supporter of others’ strength and successes and my grandmother a true female trailblazer in style and profession; in fact my LLC (Helen Highwater, LLC) is named after her. Every day I use the skills they each have taught me.
“And every day my family and friends make me better and support me to be able to do this unbelievable venture,” Mazza said.
“I think it’s rare to be in retail this long,” Mazza said of her 40-year career. “But I feel that my life is so fulfilled because of people that I get to work for and with, whether that’s a customer or an owner.
“And I wake up every day thinking ‘You know, these treasures and trinkets and events that happen in our lives are just wonderful things to share,’ “ Mazza said. “I’ve been able to treasure so many friendships and relationships with co-workers and customers.”