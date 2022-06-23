Watch now: Organizations seek to address low home ownership rates for people of color in Madison, state

Amid a cluster of boxes and tools strewn about her freshly bought house, Madison resident Kelsey Glavee with a laugh tries to change the lock of her front door while her father sprays weeds to kill bugs outside, and her sister cleans the kitchen.

Just hours earlier on June 10, Glavee started the process of moving into the South Side home she now owns. It was a day Glavee thought might not come for some time without the support of her loved ones – and a program, called Own It: Building Black Wealth, that with a focus on people of color helps the staff and families of Madison charter One City Schools purchase houses.

One City Schools is a South Side nonprofit that operates a private preschool and a public elementary for 4- and 5-year-old kindergarten and first-grade students. A large proportion of One City families comprise people of color like Glavee, who works at the charter as a speech and language pathologist.

Had it not been for the $15,000 she received through the initiative, Glavee estimated it would have been at least four years before she saved enough money to put a down payment on a home.

“It hasn’t felt real,” said Glavee of owning her first house June 10, adding that she recently became the first Own It grantee – the program was first announced last year, and is the only one of its kind in Madison. A network of real estate and finance professionals, Own It educates applicants about homebuying in addition to providing grants.

Glavee is not alone in the challenges she faced before Own It – several prospective homeowners color interviewed by the Wisconsin State Journal over the past few months said saving money for a down payment on a house would have been a struggle without the program's support.

Worse, according to an analysis of mortgage lending disparities done by nonprofit newsroom The Markup last summer, lenders are more likely to deny people of color home loans compared to white applicants. A recent Wisconsin Policy Forum report also highlights a major gap in the homeownership rates of people of color compared with their white counterparts – both in Madison and across the state.

In Madison, Hispanic people are 2.6 times more likely to be denied home loans than their white counterparts, the Markup analysis states.

And using data from the U.S. Census Bureau compiled in 2019, the Forum report states that 52.7% of white adults own the homes they occupy in Madison. Only 30% and 15.3% of Hispanics and Black adults, respectively, own their homes. Circumstances appear similar for large metropolitan areas like Milwaukee, Kenosha, Racine and Green Bay.

Across Wisconsin, 72% of white adults own the homes in which they reside. Only 40.9% of Hispanic and 25.5% of Black adults own their homes.

Those gaps likely stem in part from the financial and foreclosure crisis and associated economic recession that occurred in the late 2010s, the report states, adding "which deflated homeownership, homebuilding and home buying activity for several subsequent years." The foreclosure crisis itself was fueled "in part by subprime and predatory lending," according to the report.

Gaps in household income are another major factor contributing to Wisconsin's large and widening home ownership racial disparities, the report states. In 2019, the median income of non-Hispanic white households in Wisconsin was $64,927, compared to $46,266 for Hispanic households and $31,351 for Black households.

Increasing mortgage rates are only adding fuel to that fire.

Mortgage rates saw their largest one-week increase since 1987 within the last few weeks amid an interest rate hike by the U.S. Federal Reserve and inflation price increases, according to numbers from Freddie Mac, a government-sponsored market financing company based in Virginia.

The 30-year and fixed-rate mortgage recently jumped to 5.78%, the highest the rate has been in 14 years.

'We got overbid'

Raghiatou Bah is an immigrant from West Africa who moved to Madison in 2018, and to the U.S. in 2004. She’s a single mom of two children who attend school at One City, as well as a nursing student with a job as a nursing assistant.

Because of Own It courses and a $15,000 grant, Bah recently closed on a house. That was after looking at 20 homes and having no luck.

“Every time I put in offers, we got overbid,” Bah said, adding that she’s looked to other organizations in the area to help her find a house. But because she’s not yet a naturalized U.S. citizen despite her efforts to gain that status, Own It was her only option since program participation comes with no strings attached.

One City Schools families need only complete two courses and must not have owned a home for three years to qualify for a grant.

Bah has but a work permit for now, she said.

Her reason for buying a home in the first place: mainly to have an in-unit washer and dryer.

Bruce Moore of Verona said he would like to take advantage of Own It programming. His grandson attends school at One City.

Moore, who is Black, provides nursing care for veterans. Because of a recent raise, he's been able to save a few thousands for a potential down payment on a house.

An additional $15,000 would provide a welcome boost, however, Moore said. He's interested in taking an Own It budgeting course to get the money, but work obligations have delayed that for now.

The nurse is not a first-time homeowner – at 20, Moore lost his house after experiencing mental health struggles related to his job at the time.

Now, at 60, Moore wants to try again – his desire is to buy a duplex to build generational wealth for his extended family.

Seeking solutions

Tiffany Malone, co-creator of Own It and a real estate agent in the Madison area, said seven families have received $15,000 grants so far.

Five families have closed on homes, and two are actively searching for a house. Money, much of which has come from fundraiser donations, became available this year for applicants.

But forming down payment assistance programs can be difficult, she said, especially for public entities because of anti-discrimination laws that make it hard to purposely target homeowners of color. Own It can exist because it is privately funded, explained Malone, adding as a Black woman herself she cried when she found out Glavee was closing on her home.

The city of Madison is also looking at ways to address racial homeownership disparities, said community development director James O'Keefe, adding that "we are working with philanthropic organizations to make (city) programs" like down payment assistance more effective.

One solution being looked at is to work with a nonprofit to purchase homes, then resell them to prospective buyers, he said.

At the state level, WHEDA is seeking to better understand the struggles people like Glavee face, and to foster racial equity in the housing industry. The authority already offers down payment assistance funding.

WHEDA's African American and Latino Homeownership Initiative is using data to help staff better understand the systemic barriers people of color continue to face in homebuying and wealth acquisition, said CEO Elmer Moore Jr. He said strategies for how the WHEDA will address the gap to be released soon. He didn’t provide a specific timeline.

But Moore said WHEDA recently produced an internal report to help inform what the organization's interventions will be.

"This thing about leaving that future income and that legacy for my children is so they don't have to work as hard to own a home," Bruce Moore said. "When we score, they score, too."

