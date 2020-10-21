WATCH NOW: Rising Star Abigail Stockham

Abigail Stockham Age: 39
Residence: La Crosse
Occupation/company: Radiation oncologist, Mayo Clinic. Southwest Wisconsin Executive Operations Team. Professionalism, Values and Mission Committee Chair. Enterprise Values Council and Education Committees, vice Regional Medical Information Officer
Family: Supportive husband is Brandon Jacobson and phenomenal kids are step-daughter Lucy (16) and step-son Miles (12)
Proudest professional accomplishment: Providing patients with the best care possible, creating a supportive environment, and allowing for treatment to be done closer to their home by starting a new intracranial stereotactic radiotherapy program (after completing a fellowship in Boston I saw a need and worked to create the first Mayo Clinic regional SRT site program, now offered at other Mayo Clinic regions) and establishing a framework for providing patients with synchronous in-person and digital visits with providers in La Crosse and Rochester. Also being part of the advisory board for the Mayo Clinic Health Education & Content Services to make patients’ health and any interventions understandable and accessible to them.
Community involvement: I have previously been involved with GROW La Crosse, a local non-profit group whose purpose is connecting children with healthy food and nature. The non-profit is dedicated to age-appropriate science curriculum with experiential learning to help children develop a connection with nature, learn about healthy foods, and broaden their learning horizons. We have supported the Oasis Cancer Center Fund and worked to provide donations to New Horizons domestic abuse shelter. We’re looking to become more engaged in the community.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: We are all empowered to make a difference in the lives of others, in our community, and in our world. Connecting with and serving others, continuous growth and development, and collaboratively making the world a better place have always been core values – likely as a result of my upbringing. As I continue to develop, I aspire to be in a position to promote others, to help the next generation as they advance through their learning and careers, and to help others see their potential in the same way that others took a chance on me - a kid from a small town in rural Iowa.
Advice to younger leaders: Dream big, share your ideas and vision with others to find those who are able to help realize your vision, seek out those who see your potential, follow through, reflect and learn when things don’t go as planned. But, carry on. When things don’t go as anticipated, sometimes what unfolds is even better than what we’d planned. We are all made to thrive – together – in our family and professional lives, as a community, and with humanity as a whole across the globe.
