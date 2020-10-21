WATCH NOW: Rising Star Abigail Stockham

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: We are all empowered to make a difference in the lives of others, in our community, and in our world. Connecting with and serving others, continuous growth and development, and collaboratively making the world a better place have always been core values – likely as a result of my upbringing. As I continue to develop, I aspire to be in a position to promote others, to help the next generation as they advance through their learning and careers, and to help others see their potential in the same way that others took a chance on me - a kid from a small town in rural Iowa.