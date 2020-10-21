WATCH NOW: Rising Star Allison Wagner

Allison Wagner Age: 33
Residence: Caledonia, MN
Occupation/company: Small Cities Development Program specialist at Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) and Houston County EDA director
Family: Other half Nathan, and our dog Olive.
Proudest professional accomplishment: One of my favorite projects to work on has been a Small Cities Development Program Grant for my hometown of Caledonia. I helped author the grant, and my community was awarded over $800,000 to fix up commercial, rental, and residential buildings in the downtown and surrounding area. For the past year and a half through my role at CEDA, I have been disbursing the commercial and rental funds. Disbursement includes working with grant recipients, doing walk-through initial inspections of properties, writing up bid specs, holding pre-construction meetings, and doing final inspections. It is exciting to see our downtown and surrounding areas being rehabbed. I have just partnered with Semcac to begin work on another Small Cities Development Program Grant this time for Hokah, MN.
Community involvement: I serve on the board of Mainspring, a non-profit arts and culture center serving Houston County. Mainspring offers performances, events and classes for all ages. I actually asked Melissa, our Founding director, if I could join the board after hearing her idea. I wanted to join Mainspring as it was the sort of organization I wished had been in our community when I was growing up. I also serve on a new board called the Houston Area Preservation Initiative (HAPI). We have secured a historic home in Houston, MN and plan to restore it, so it can be preserved, and used as a community space. Through my work I get to partner with all of our local chamber offices including La Crescent, Houston, Spring Grove, and Caledonia chambers on various projects.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I am inspired by others around me. This region has many hardworking, caring, talented, and creative residents who give back to the community. It is an honor to work alongside and learn from them.
Advice to younger leaders: I lead by example. Find something you are passionate about and work hard at it. Encourage others around you. If you lead by example, others around you will follow suit.
