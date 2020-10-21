WATCH NOW: Rising Star Allison Wagner

Allison Wagner Age: 33

Residence: Caledonia, MN

Occupation/company: Small Cities Development Program specialist at Community and Economic Development Associates (CEDA) and Houston County EDA director

Family: Other half Nathan, and our dog Olive.

Proudest professional accomplishment: One of my favorite projects to work on has been a Small Cities Development Program Grant for my hometown of Caledonia. I helped author the grant, and my community was awarded over $800,000 to fix up commercial, rental, and residential buildings in the downtown and surrounding area. For the past year and a half through my role at CEDA, I have been disbursing the commercial and rental funds. Disbursement includes working with grant recipients, doing walk-through initial inspections of properties, writing up bid specs, holding pre-construction meetings, and doing final inspections. It is exciting to see our downtown and surrounding areas being rehabbed. I have just partnered with Semcac to begin work on another Small Cities Development Program Grant this time for Hokah, MN.