WATCH NOW: Rising Star Amanda Jones

Community involvement: I am the 2020 vice president of management for JCI La Crosse (Jaycees). We are most well-known for our Toys for Tots program. We also help set up Rotary Lights, run the beer tent and bartending at Riverfest, assist with the Tool Shed at Neighbor’s Day Cleanup, sell Oktoberfest Merchandise at the Fest Grounds, and enter the BBBB Chili Cook Off every year. We have held multiple blood drives during the Covid-19 pandemic, and fundraise all year long to keep our various other projects possible to give back to the community. My parents did a lot of volunteering when I was younger, so I’ve grown up knowing that if you’re able to help out somewhere, you should. My husband also saw volunteering as a way to meet new people when he moved here from Milwaukee, and we decided to join the Jaycees to help get him acclimated. I am so involved in this organization because I truly believe that service to humanity is the best work of life! I want the community I live in to be the best it can be, and that’s only possible by getting involved and helping anywhere needed.