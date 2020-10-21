WATCH NOW: Rising Star Amanda Jones

Amanda Jones Age: 33
Residence: La Crosse
Occupation/company: Training Support Coordinator - LHI
Family: Jason - Husband of five and a half years, Sully – 3 year old Yorkie/Schnauzer, Scuttles and Killer – Turtles. Currently going through the adoption process, so hoping to add a baby to the mix soon!
Proudest professional accomplishment: I was chosen as one of two people outside the training team sent to Kentucky for a month to help train new hires at a new company we partnered with for one of our contracts. This gave me the experience and knowledge needed to be promoted to my current position as Training Support Coordinator.
Community involvement: I am the 2020 vice president of management for JCI La Crosse (Jaycees). We are most well-known for our Toys for Tots program. We also help set up Rotary Lights, run the beer tent and bartending at Riverfest, assist with the Tool Shed at Neighbor’s Day Cleanup, sell Oktoberfest Merchandise at the Fest Grounds, and enter the BBBB Chili Cook Off every year. We have held multiple blood drives during the Covid-19 pandemic, and fundraise all year long to keep our various other projects possible to give back to the community. My parents did a lot of volunteering when I was younger, so I’ve grown up knowing that if you’re able to help out somewhere, you should. My husband also saw volunteering as a way to meet new people when he moved here from Milwaukee, and we decided to join the Jaycees to help get him acclimated. I am so involved in this organization because I truly believe that service to humanity is the best work of life! I want the community I live in to be the best it can be, and that’s only possible by getting involved and helping anywhere needed.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I’ve always had the mindset that if you’re going to do something, do it to the best of your ability. I have held numerous leadership roles throughout my professional career, so I naturally fell into leadership roles within the Jaycees also. I enjoy helping build others up and want to keep this chapter running successfully for years to come.
Advice to younger leaders: Don’t be afraid to try. You never know how far you can get if you just have the willingness to put yourself out there. I’ve failed plenty of times, but I always got right back at it, learned from my mistakes and kept moving forward.
Menomonie, WIs.
La Crosse, Wis.
La Crosse, Wis.
Winona, Minn.
La Crescent, MInn.
Winona, Minn.
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
LaCanne Park, Rollingstone, Minn.
Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
On a hike at Great River Bluffs State Park
Scenery at LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
Butterfly trails, La Crosse bluffs
Community Garden, Menomonie
LaCanne Park, Goodview, Minn.
Autumn color in Woodlawn Cemetery, Winona
Fall colors in Windom Park, Winona
Levee Park, Winona
Bike path around Lake Winona
Fall color in Winona
West Winona from Garvin
Canoes on a peaceful Lake Winona
Glorious Goodview, Winona
Fall colors on Lake Winona
Winona
Golden valley
Miller Bluff trail
Bluffviewing from the lake
Vernon County cruising
Red leaves
Fall fun
View from Irish Hill
Maple shows off its many hues
Grandad's fall colors
Winona
Winona
Winona
Peak color
Color in the coulee
Start of autumn
Swinging into fall
A sign of fall
