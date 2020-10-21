WATCH NOW: Rising Star Andrew Jagim

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: The La Crosse community has a special place in my heart. I went to school here, I got married here. I’ve worked here and am raising a family here. I truly believe La Crosse is a hidden gem of the Midwest and has so much to offer, particularly for those who enjoy the outdoors and an active lifestyle. Because of these reasons, I enjoy helping the local community continue to thrive and encourage the residents to enjoy what the local community has to offer by staying active and enticing young families to the area.