WATCH NOW: Rising Star Andrew Jagim

Andrew Jagim Age: 34
Residence: Holmen
Occupation/company: Director of Sports Medicine Research, Mayo Clinic Health System
Family: Married to my wife Vanessa and we have two daughters; Hadley (6) and Remmy (4) with three dogs (A lab: Summer, A Beagle: Riggins, and a Yorkie: Teebow)
Proudest professional accomplishment: My proudest professional accomplishment was winning the Nutritional Research Award from the National Strength & Conditioning Association during the summer of 2020.
Community involvement: My team and I have been involved with several local community events that pertain to sports, fitness and health. We volunteer at local health/sports/activity fairs to promote some of the services and activities happening in our sports med department. I also have done several local education lectures/talks at high schools, colleges and small businesses in an effort to educate athletes on best practices for training, nutrition and performance. I have hosted free events to educate people on the basics of weight loss and how to live a healthy lifestyle. I also mentor UW-L students who are interested in a career in sports medicine/science by allowing them to shadow me in my daily activities, or serve on student research committees.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: The La Crosse community has a special place in my heart. I went to school here, I got married here. I’ve worked here and am raising a family here. I truly believe La Crosse is a hidden gem of the Midwest and has so much to offer, particularly for those who enjoy the outdoors and an active lifestyle. Because of these reasons, I enjoy helping the local community continue to thrive and encourage the residents to enjoy what the local community has to offer by staying active and enticing young families to the area.
Advice to younger leaders: I would encourage young leaders to try and play an active role in their community and seek out opportunities to partner with other businesses and organizations. As the La Crosse area is a relatively small community, it is important to get your name and face out there to help promote your reputation and leadership abilities. Word travels fast in this community and working with others is an effective way to inform others on how you can help them and to become an effective leader.
