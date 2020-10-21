WATCH NOW: Rising Star Andrew Steger

Andrew Steger Age: 36
Residence: Onalaska
Occupation/company: Relationship Manager, Trust Point, Inc
Family: Wife, Sabrina | two children, Carter and Isabella
Proudest professional accomplishment: While obtaining my CFP® designation is important and special to me, my proudest professional accomplishment was the first time I received a hand-written note from a client thanking me for being humble, thorough, and bringing them peace of mind. It really put into perspective the importance of our work and the trust people place in us.
Please tell us what community and volunteer activities you’re involved with – and why? Downtown Main Street, Inc – Board of Directors and Economic Vitality Committee Chair. Wanted to reduce barriers for new and existing businesses and aid in developing a diverse and sustainable downtown for people to enjoy and keep it attractive for people to visit. Outdoor Recreation Alliance -- I’ve long been a proponent of the physical and mental health benefits the outdoors can provide. After hearing about ORA’s ’50 in 5’ campaign to build 50 miles of trails for all abilities and volunteering on trail work nights, I was immediately drawn to its mission and wanted to get involved in a bigger way to help increase the opportunities for all in the community. Viterbo Mentorship Program -- Having been the benefactor of mentors in my life I wanted to return the favor to the next generation. I look forward to helping college students navigate their next steps and being a resource for them as they plan their post college careers.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: Trust Point provided an opportunity to mentor students at Northwoods Elementary, and it was there my eyes were opened to the strife and difficulties young children have to battle their way out of. I believe the best gifts you can provide people are your time, talents and patience. I use my time to help my community, talents to help people and organizations move forward, and patience to listen and understand what is important to people.
Advice to younger leaders: A dear friend once told me, “Do what you can with what you have where you are.” I started small and as long as you remain humble, proactive, and genuinely listen and treat people with respect, the compounding growth and progress will be unstoppable. Treat everyone as an equal, and you’ll both reap insurmountable benefits.
