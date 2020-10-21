WATCH NOW: Rising Star Andy Kelleher

Proudest professional accomplishment: Throughout the COVID-19 pandemic, I've worked tirelessly to support businesses in Lansing, Iowa, and the surrounding area, both by rallying the community to support them and by searching for, lobbying for, and in some cases helping create various aid and grant opportunities. So far these efforts have been incredibly successful; Lansing has not lost any businesses to COVID-19, with the exception of a business that already had a long-term plan calling for it to close in 2020. It's been a privilege to help businesses in a community that helped raise me.

Community involvement: I volunteer as the leader of middle and high school youth programs with Christ Community Evangelical Free Church in New Albin; I've been involved with church work, paid and unpaid, for my entire working career, and I believe it important to share the Gospel with future generations. I am the vice president of the New Albin Public Library Board; I am the vice president of Allamakee County Economic Development and Tourism as well as the Allamakee County-appointed director to the Eastern Iowa Tourism Association. Both of these allow me to promote my home and seek to bring more people here. Other community betterment boards and committees I serve on include a Transportation Enhancement Committee (focused on trail development), the Allamakee County Housing Study Task Force, and a regional roundtable with the Community Foundation of Greater Dubuque. I usually coordinate a holiday food drive for Lansing's food shelf, and I help prepare and deliver holiday care packages for the New Albin food shelf. I believe you should always seek to help people, no matter where you are or how you ended up there.