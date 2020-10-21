WATCH NOW: Rising Star Dallas Werner

Dallas Werner
Residence: Holmen
Occupation/company: Owner/First American Roofing & Siding Inc.
Family: Wife, Amy and two daughters, June and Jade
Proudest professional accomplishment: When my father passed away unexpectedly in 2010, I made the tough decision to take over the company at only 27 years of age with only basic knowledge of business operations. Since then I have been able to grow the business keeping his legacy alive while still maintaining the professionalism and integrity that he built the business on.
Community involvement: I’m the La Crosse Area Builders Association Home Show chairman, treasurer and sitting board member. It is important for me to represent the importance of the trades in our community and help it grow. Our business also supports Habitat for Humanity and we have donated labor for more than 15 new construction house roofs over the past several years.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: My father. I wanted to step up and grow the legacy of my family’s name and business, while being able to support several families in the process and provide quality workmanship to our beautiful community.
Advice to younger leaders: Never sacrifice your integrity. Think about your long term vision and goals and write them down. Take every opportunity you can for personal growth. No matter how long you are in business, there is always more to learn. Use resources such as mentors, book, podcasts, etc.
