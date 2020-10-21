WATCH NOW: Rising Star Dallas Werner

Dallas Werner

Residence: Holmen

Occupation/company: Owner/First American Roofing & Siding Inc.

Family: Wife, Amy and two daughters, June and Jade

Proudest professional accomplishment: When my father passed away unexpectedly in 2010, I made the tough decision to take over the company at only 27 years of age with only basic knowledge of business operations. Since then I have been able to grow the business keeping his legacy alive while still maintaining the professionalism and integrity that he built the business on.

Community involvement: I’m the La Crosse Area Builders Association Home Show chairman, treasurer and sitting board member. It is important for me to represent the importance of the trades in our community and help it grow. Our business also supports Habitat for Humanity and we have donated labor for more than 15 new construction house roofs over the past several years.