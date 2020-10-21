Watch now: Rising Star Dustin Cunningham

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I am grateful that more than 13 years ago I was able to join the Trust Point Team. The Trust Point way of leadership, excellence, and ultimately doing what is best for our clients and colleagues is what inspires me. The Trust Point way has always been who I am. I’ve believed that together everyone achieves more. This is not only evident during the work day, but also is important in the community. I’ve been blessed and I enjoy being part of a community and company that takes pride in helping others.