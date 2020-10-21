 Skip to main content
Watch now: Rising Star Dustin Cunningham
From the 2020 Rising Stars: 14 community leaders in the 7 Rivers Region (part 1) series
Age: 39

Residence: Holmen

Occupation/company: Regional Team Lead – Development;   Trust Point Inc.

Family:  Wife Ali, Daughter Ella, Son Grayson

Proudest professional accomplishment:  The biggest challenge in my professional career thus far is also my greatest accomplishment.  I became a CERTIFIED FINANCIAL PLANNER® professional in 2016. I was awarded this coveted certification after mastering financial planning skills proven by my course-study work and a demanding exam – which I passed on my first attempt. The preparation and exam are only the start of holding this designation as I am held to a strict professional code of ethics, with honesty, competence and transparency at the top. These are core values of the organization I work for and of mine personally, and I hold them in high regards.

Dustin Cunningham

Dustin Cunningham

Community  involvement:  I was a charter member of the Hilltopper Rotary Club.  I joined to help establish the club in my hometown of Onalaska. I was also a member of the Rotary Works Foundation Board.  Additionally, I have fundraised for and participated in Bowl For Kids’ Sake (Big Brothers Big Sisters) and Game On Game Night (APTIV) along with participating in Meals on Wheels program in Onalaska.  Lastly, I was asked to participate in a webinar for the La Crosse Chamber earlier this year to help discuss the impacts of the CARES Act. Currently, I serve on the Board of Directors for Gundersen Medical Foundation.  My daughter Ella was born nine weeks premature, so being a part of the foundation is a great fit as my family benefited from the expertise and amazing care from the Gundersen medical team. 

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I am grateful that more than 13 years ago I was able to join the Trust Point Team.  The Trust Point way of leadership, excellence, and ultimately doing what is best for our clients and colleagues is what inspires me. The Trust Point way has always been who I am.  I’ve believed that together everyone achieves more.  This is not only evident during the work day, but also is important in the community.  I’ve been blessed and I enjoy being part of a community and company that takes pride in helping others. 

Advice to younger leaders: I believe in order to grow professionally and personally, you need to surround yourself with leaders, friends, and colleagues with qualities that align with who you are and that you look up to.  Find one or two of those individuals and ask them to mentor you so that you can achieve your personal goals. These mentors can be instrumental when facing challenging times but are also there to recognize when you are on the right path to meet your goals.

