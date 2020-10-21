WATCH NOW: Rising Star Erin Millard

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: My personal experience and challenges over graduate school, residency and fellowship training inspired me to work toward developing a fellowship program. When searching for opportunities for myself, I was frustrated to find that options in Wisconsin were so limited that I needed to go out of state. I knew I wasn’t the only one this was happening to and figured there had to be a way to increase opportunities here to make things easier for other trainees. When I started at Gundersen, I saw the negative impact of a lack of training programs in that it was at times challenging to recruit and add colleagues to our Behavioral Health team, causing us more challenges caring for the community. I knew adding training programs locally would increase the likelihood that we could get qualified psychologist candidates to the La Crosse area and potentially keep them here post training. I was fortunate enough to have great mentors and friends who are directors at other highly successful fellowship programs across the country helping me along the way, and a great group of colleagues at Gundersen who joined me in this endeavor. My hope was to enable future psychologists who want to train and work in Wisconsin to be able to do so without having to leave the area.