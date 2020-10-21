WATCH NOW: Rising Star Garrick Olerud

Garrick Olerud Age: 32
Residence: Westby
Occupation/company: Real estate broker, rental and real estate investments, auctioneer, owner The Great American Pancake Company
Family: Wife, Kassi, Children: Peyton (6), Piper (3), Rexton (1)
Proudest Professional Accomplishment: I am proud to have started a real estate brokerage with agents and staff that are honest, talented, and committed to putting clients’ interests first and foremost.
Community involvement: I am a Vernon County Board supervisor, member of the Snowflake Ski Club, and member of a business referral group because giving back to the community has always been important to me and being involved with these organizations allows me the opportunity to do so.
Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I love the challenges that go along with building my own businesses, and the reputation that is established with a business that is organized and successful, as well as the ability to give back and make a difference. I feel a person needs to be involved to be able to really make a difference — an idea alone will not get it done. Action must accompany words for change to happen.
Advice to younger leaders: Donate your time to community activities that inspire you to get involved. Not only do you reap the benefits of feeling good about helping others, you also make meaningful lifelong connections and business relationships with like minded and equally inspired and inspiring people.
