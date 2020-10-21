WATCH NOW: Rising Star Garrick Olerud

Community involvement: I am a Vernon County Board supervisor, member of the Snowflake Ski Club, and member of a business referral group because giving back to the community has always been important to me and being involved with these organizations allows me the opportunity to do so.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I love the challenges that go along with building my own businesses, and the reputation that is established with a business that is organized and successful, as well as the ability to give back and make a difference. I feel a person needs to be involved to be able to really make a difference — an idea alone will not get it done. Action must accompany words for change to happen.