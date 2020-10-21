 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
WATCH NOW: Rising Star Garrick Olerud
0 comments

WATCH NOW: Rising Star Garrick Olerud

  • Updated
  • 0
{{featured_button_text}}
Garrick Olerud

Darrick Olerud

 Provided photo

Garrick Olerud   Age: 32

Residence: Westby 

Occupation/company: Real estate broker, rental and real estate investments, auctioneer, owner The Great American Pancake Company

Family: Wife, Kassi, Children: Peyton (6), Piper (3), Rexton (1)

Proudest Professional Accomplishment: I am proud to have started a real estate brokerage with agents and staff that are honest, talented, and committed to putting clients’ interests first and foremost. 

Community involvement: I am a Vernon County Board supervisor, member of the Snowflake Ski Club, and member of a business referral group because giving back to the community has always been important to me and being involved with these organizations allows me the opportunity to do so.

Tell us what inspired you to be a leader in your organization and in your community: I love the challenges that go along with building my own businesses, and the reputation that is established with a business that is organized and successful, as well as the ability to give back and make a difference. I feel a person needs to be involved to be able to really make a difference — an idea alone will not get it done. Action must accompany words for change to happen.

Advice to younger leaders: Donate your time to community activities that inspire you to get involved. Not only do you reap the benefits of feeling good about helping others, you also make meaningful lifelong connections and business relationships with like minded and equally inspired and inspiring people.

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

The business news you need

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Watch Now: Related Video

How to set up a good homeschool environment

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News